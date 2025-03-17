A few minutes later, the prime minister—in a second post—expressed gratitude toward his ‘friend’ Trump for sharing the podcast on his account.”Thank you my friend, President Trump. I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more,” PM Modi wrote in the repost. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the interview, PM Modi spoke on diverse issues, including artificial intelligence, cricket, football, China, President Trump, Pakistan, and his early life. He also appreciated Trump’s dedication toward his country, particularly in the wake of the assassination attempts last year.

Recalling Trump’s resilience and determination during campaigning for US elections, even after being shot, he said, “When he was shot during the recent campaign, I saw the same resilient and determined President Trump, the one who walked hand-in-hand with me in that stadium. Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation.”

PM Modi also drew parallels between Trump’s “America First” ideology and his own “India First” approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritising their nations’ interests.

“His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India first and that’s why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate,” he had said.

Furthermore, recalling their meeting at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston in 2019, PM Modi praised Trump’s humility and courage, noting that the then-president of the US sat in the audience while he spoke from the stage. “We had an event in Houston, Howdy Modi. Both President Trump and I were there and the entire stadium was completely packed. A massive crowd at an event in the US is a huge moment. While packed stadiums are common in sports, this was extraordinary for a political rally…Both of us delivered speeches and he sat down below, listening to me speak. Now, that’s his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage; it was a remarkable gesture on his part,” the prime minister quipped.