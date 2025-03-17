A day after US President Donald Trump shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s podcast with renowned scientist Lex Fridman on Truth Social, PM Modi on Monday made his surprising debut on the Trump-owned social media platform, with the first post conveying his eagerness to engage in “meaningful conversations”.
“Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come,” PM Modi’s first post read.
A few minutes later, the prime minister—in a second post—expressed gratitude toward his ‘friend’ Trump for sharing the podcast on his account.”Thank you my friend, President Trump. I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more,” PM Modi wrote in the repost.
During the interview, PM Modi spoke on diverse issues, including artificial intelligence, cricket, football, China, President Trump, Pakistan, and his early life. He also appreciated Trump’s dedication toward his country, particularly in the wake of the assassination attempts last year.
Recalling Trump’s resilience and determination during campaigning for US elections, even after being shot, he said, “When he was shot during the recent campaign, I saw the same resilient and determined President Trump, the one who walked hand-in-hand with me in that stadium. Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation.”
PM Modi also drew parallels between Trump’s “America First” ideology and his own “India First” approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritising their nations’ interests.
“His reflection showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India first and that’s why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate,” he had said.
Furthermore, recalling their meeting at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston in 2019, PM Modi praised Trump’s humility and courage, noting that the then-president of the US sat in the audience while he spoke from the stage. “We had an event in Houston, Howdy Modi. Both President Trump and I were there and the entire stadium was completely packed. A massive crowd at an event in the US is a huge moment. While packed stadiums are common in sports, this was extraordinary for a political rally…Both of us delivered speeches and he sat down below, listening to me speak. Now, that’s his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage; it was a remarkable gesture on his part,” the prime minister quipped.
After finishing his speech, PM Modi then suggested taking a lap around the stadium to greet the large crowd of Indian diaspora. Despite strict security protocols, Trump agreed to take a lap around the stadium with PM Modi, demonstrating their mutual trust and respect.
“After finishing my speech, I stepped down and as we all know, security in the US is extremely strict and thorough. The level of scrutiny there is on a completely different level. I went over to thank him and casually said, “If you don’t mind, why don’t we take a lap around the stadium? There are so many people here. Let’s (take a) walk and greet them.
In American life, it’s almost impossible for the president to walk into a crowd of thousands, but without even a moment’s hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me,” he said while describing the moment as “truly touching.”
“It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but also he trusted me and my lead at that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd. It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us that I truly witnessed on that day,” PM Modi added.
ALSO READ: Tulsi Gabbard Meets PM Modi, Presents Him With A Special Gift