PM Modi Decides To Triple Textile Exports By 2030; Sets Ambitious Goal Of ₹9Lakh Crore

India is aiming to triple its textile exports to ₹9 lakh crore by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

India is aiming to triple its textile exports to ₹9 lakh crore by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday.

India is aiming to triple its textile exports to ₹9 lakh crore by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. Speaking at Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi, he expressed confidence that the target could be achieved even earlier with the support of the “Five Fs” vision and new global opportunities worth $7.5 billion in textile waste recycling.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our textile exports have reached ₹3 lakh crore. Now our aim is to take it to ₹9 lakh crore by 2030,” Modi stated.

Current Growth and Export Performance

India’s textile sector has been experiencing steady growth, expanding by 7% last year. The country is currently the sixth-largest textile exporter in the world, and the Prime Minister expressed hope that double-digit growth would be possible in the coming years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The government is optimistic about achieving this goal as Indian textile exports have a strong presence in global markets. The United States and the European Union are major importers of Indian textiles, contributing to nearly 47% of total textile and apparel exports.

Bharat Tex 2025: A Global Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

The Bharat Tex 2025 event, held from February 14-17, brings together stakeholders from across the textile industry, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and accessories producers. With exhibitors from 126 countries, the event provides Indian entrepreneurs with exposure to over 120 international markets, fostering opportunities for expansion.

At Bharat Mandapam, Modi highlighted the importance of this event: “Today, Bharat Mandapam is witnessing the second edition of Bharat Tex. This event not only showcases our traditions but also reflects the possibilities of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ [Developed India]. It is a matter of satisfaction for the nation that the seed we planted is now rapidly growing into a mighty banyan tree.”

Boost for MSMEs and Employment Generation

The Prime Minister noted that the event has been beneficial for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping them expand their businesses. Many exhibitors shared that setting up a textile factory requires an investment of around ₹70-75 crore and provides employment to approximately 2,000 people.

Recognizing the importance of MSMEs in driving economic growth, Modi urged banks to support them with necessary credit. He emphasized that the textile sector, being labor-intensive, plays a crucial role in attracting investments and generating employment opportunities.

Textile Recycling: A $7.5 Billion Global Opportunity

The Prime Minister encouraged Indian firms, especially startups, to explore the growing industry of textile recycling. He stated that this sector is expected to become a $400 million industry in India and $7.5 billion globally.

Foreign Investments and Government Initiatives

Highlighting the success of India’s textile industry, Modi pointed out that foreign investment in the sector has doubled over the past decade. He emphasized that the textile industry contributes 11% to India’s manufacturing sector and remains a major source of employment.

The Manufacturing Mission, announced in the Union Budget, aims to accelerate the sector’s growth. It focuses on five key areas: ease and cost of doing business, preparing a future-ready workforce, strengthening MSMEs, ensuring technological availability, and improving product quality.

Cotton Productivity Mission for Sustainable Growth

In the Union Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Mission for Cotton Productivity. She stated, “This 5-year mission will facilitate significant improvements in productivity and sustainability of cotton farming, and promote extra-long staple cotton varieties… Aligned with our integrated 5F vision for the textile sector, this will help in increasing incomes of the farmers, and ensure a steady supply of quality cotton for rejuvenating India’s traditional textile sector.”

The Five Fs Vision for India’s Textile Sector

The Five Fs framework—Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign Markets—has been a cornerstone of India’s textile industry growth. The government is actively supporting this vision through initiatives like the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, which were announced on October 21, 2021.

India’s Competitive Edge in Global Markets

India’s textile and apparel (T&A) sector holds a 3.9% share in global T&A trade. The country has witnessed a surge in exports, particularly in jute products and garments, partly due to political instability in Bangladesh.

In October 2024, India’s jute product exports surged by 44%, reaching $36 million, leading to a 1% overall growth in the April-October period. Similarly, the exports of readymade garments grew by 35% in October 2024, reaching $1,227 million compared to $909 million in October 2023.