PM Modi Dedicates Vizhinjam International Seaport To Nation: A New Era In India’s Maritime Growth

PM Modi dedicates Vizhinjam Seaport to the nation. India's first automated deepwater port promises to cut logistics costs and boost trade, exports, and jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the nation today, marking a historic day in India’s maritime infrastructure development. Located in Kerala’s capital city, the Vizhinjam Port stands as India’s first fully automated deepwater port, promising to transform the country’s shipping, trade, and economic landscape.

The project, conceptualized in 1991, faced multiple delays over the decades due to legal disputes, lack of investor interest, and security concerns. It wasn’t until August 2015 that the Kerala government signed an agreement with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) to develop the seaport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

After failed bidding rounds in 1995, 2004, 2008, and 2010, the Adani Group was awarded the 40-year concession to build and operate the port. The agreement also includes an option for a 20-year extension, with financial support from both the Centre and the Kerala government.

Multiple Setbacks, Steady Progress

The journey wasn’t easy. The construction suffered setbacks due to natural disasters like Cyclone Ockhi in 2017, shortages of critical materials such as limestone, protests over coastal erosion fears, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the odds, the Adani Group persevered, and by July 2024, the port began trial operations.

It received its first mothership, the San Fernando, in July 2024, followed by MSC Claude Girarde and MSC Türkiye some of the world’s largest container ships. So far, Vizhinjam Port has handled more than 280 vessels and 6 lakh TEUs.

Advanced Infrastructure & Economic Potential

The port has a natural draft of 18 meters, eliminating the need for capital dredging. Equipped with India’s tallest ship-to-shore cranes and AI-driven traffic systems, Vizhinjam is strategically located just 10 nautical miles from the main east-west international shipping route.

The port is expected to lower India’s logistics costs by 30–40%, especially for manufacturers and exporters. Future expansion plans include boosting capacity to 5 million TEUs by 2028.

Massive Investments, Massive Impact

So far, the Adani Group has invested ₹4,500 crore in Vizhinjam. Another ₹20,000 crore is planned for future phases. This investment is expected to create over 5,000 jobs and greatly stimulate the local economy.

As PM Modi noted during the ceremony, Vizhinjam isn’t just a port it’s a symbol of India’s global trade aspirations.

