Tuesday, March 4, 2025
PM Modi ‘Deeply Appreciates’ Belgium Princess’s Initiative to Lead 300-Member Mission to India

PM Modi met with Princess Astrid of Belgium and said he looked forward to unlocking opportunities through new partnerships between the two countries in various sectors.

PM Modi ‘Deeply Appreciates’ Belgium Princess’s Initiative to Lead 300-Member Mission to India


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Princess Astrid of Belgium and said he looked forward to unlocking opportunities through new partnerships between the two countries in various sectors. He also appreciated Princess Astrid’s initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India.

“Pleased to meet HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium. Deeply appreciate her initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India. Look forward to unlocking limitless opportunities for our people through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling and academic exchanges,” the prime minister wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with the Belgium Princess and affirmed confidence that her visit will foster greater collaborations for the two countries’ ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to meet Princess Astrid of Belgium, leading an economic mission to India. Confident that her visit will foster greater collaborations for a stronger India-Belgium and India-EU partnership.”

Princess Astrid, the second child of King Albert II and Queen Paola and sister to King Philippe, leads Belgium’s economic missions as representative of the King. According to a statement from the Belgian Monarchy, these missions contribute to the development of economic and trade relations between Belgium and its regions and numerous foreign partners.

She is the Honorary President of the Queen Elisabeth Medical Foundation (QEMF), and supports the King Baudouin Foundation’s Scientific and Medical Funds.

She also took part in a conference on water and waste management.

The Belgian Royal Palace said in a post on X, “Princess Astrid takes part in a conference on water and waste management and the support that Belgium can offer to India in this field. She then attends the seminars on the decarbonisation of the steel industry and women’s entrepreneurship.”

 

“The Princess also took part in the virtual inauguration of the research and development centre of the Belgian company Silox, which is working to decarbonise the steel industry,” The Belgian Royal Palace stated.

