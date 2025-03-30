PM Modi Discusses Textile Waste In Mann Ki Baat, Praises Panipat, Bengaluru, And Tirupur For Tackling The Issue

PM Modi’s address reinforced the need for responsible consumption and innovative solutions to tackle textile waste, encouraging both individuals and industries to contribute towards a sustainable future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ shed light on the growing issue of textile waste and the global surge in fast fashion consumption. Addressing the nation, PM Modi emphasized the environmental concerns by the increasing trend of discarding old clothes and constantly purchasing new ones.

Textile Waste: A Global Concern

“Have you ever thought what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste,” the Prime Minister said. He highlighted that textile waste has become a major global challenge, urging people to reflect on their fashion consumption habits.

PM Modi noted that according to research, less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes. He further pointed out that India ranks as the third-largest producer of textile waste worldwide, underlining the significant challenge the country faces in managing this issue.

PM Modi On India’s Efforts to Tackle the Issue

Despite the challenge, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about the efforts being undertaken in India to combat textile waste. “There are many such teams that are also working for the empowerment of our ragpicker brothers and sisters. Many young friends are involved in the efforts towards sustainable fashion. They recycle old clothes and footwear and distribute them to the needy. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery, and toys are being made from textile waste,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of Indian startups in setting up textile recovery facilities and promoting sustainable fashion. “Many organizations are engaged in popularizing circular fashion brands these days,” he said. He further spoke about the emergence of new cloth rental platforms that offer designer clothes on rent, promoting sustainability in the fashion industry.

PM Modi About Leading Cities in Textile Waste Management

He commended the efforts of cities such as Panipat, Bengaluru, and Tirupur in tackling textile waste effectively. “Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions. More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well. Similarly, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is engaged in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy,” he noted.

Call for Sustainable Practices

PM Modi’s address reinforced the need for responsible consumption and innovative solutions to tackle textile waste, encouraging both individuals and industries to contribute towards a sustainable future.

