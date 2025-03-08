Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi Engages In Boardroom-Style Interaction With Lakhpati Didis In Navsari

PM Modi engaged in a boardroom-style discussion with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari, highlighting their success, future goals, and the vision for Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi Engages In Boardroom-Style Interaction With Lakhpati Didis In Navsari


Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a boardroom-style discussion with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari today, similar to his interactions with corporate CEOs.

With a notepad and pencil in hand, PM Modi attentively noted key points from the discussion.

Most women credited their success to PM Modi, attributing their transformation into Lakhpati Didis to his policies and the motivation he provided.

Listening to their positive experiences and achievements, PM Modi expressed confidence that the initial target of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis could soon be surpassed, and the initiative might even expand to reach 5 crore women in the future.

The women expressed optimism that, under PM Modi’s leadership, they might soon transition from the Lakhpati Didi program to a Crorepati Didi initiative.

A drone pilot shared her story, saying that while she couldn’t fly a plane, PM Modi’s policies gave her the opportunity to become a drone pilot. She added that, instead of being called Bhabhi at home and in her village, she is now proudly addressed as Pilot.

During discussions on business expansion, PM Modi advised the Lakhpati Didis to bring their businesses online for better market access. He emphasized that women like them from rural areas will play a crucial role in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

One woman praised PM Modi’s initiative to promote millets, highlighting how her Khakhra from Gujarat has gained popularity. In response, PM Modi noted that due to such efforts, Khakhra is no longer confined to Gujarat but has achieved nationwide recognition.

Another woman shared that receiving an invitation for the interaction was a moment of great pride for her. She humorously mentioned that some neighbors even joked, asking her not to complain about them during the meeting.

