Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Expressed Concern And Assures Assistance In Myanmar And Thailand

PM Modi Expressed Concern And Assures Assistance In Myanmar And Thailand

Two strong earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, struck Myanmar on Friday around 12:50 PM local time. The epicenter was located near Sagaing, approximately 16 kilometers northwest of the town.

Two strong earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, struck Myanmar on Friday around 12:50 PM local time. The epicenter was located near Sagaing, approximately 16 kilometers northwest of the town. The tremors were powerful enough to be felt in neighboring Thailand, causing an under-construction building to collapse in Bangkok.

The seismic activity triggered panic in several areas, with residents rushing to open spaces for safety. Authorities in Myanmar and Thailand are assessing the extent of damage and any potential casualties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Extends Support

Reacting to the disaster, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and assured assistance to the affected nations. In a statement, he emphasized India’s readiness to provide all possible help and instructed officials to remain in contact with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand during this challenging time. Prayers for the safety and well-being of all,” PM Modi stated.

Relief efforts are underway as emergency teams evaluate the situation and provide necessary aid to affected areas.

Also Read: Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Filed under

earthquake myanmar Thailand

Myanmar was hit by a seco

Two Earthquakes, 12 Minutes Apart: How Massive Myanmar Quakes Prompted Emergency Declaration, Left A Trail...
newsx

India’s Economic Boom: A Game-Changer for Real Estate Growth
Mohanlal's highly anticip

Empuraan Controversy: Why Prithviraj’s Movie Has Sparked A Political Storm In Kerala?
Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Ki

Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties
newsx

Viral, AC Compressor Explosion In Girls Hostel In Greater Noida, Girls Seen Jumping From Balcony
newsx

Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt In China, Thailand, And India
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Two Earthquakes, 12 Minutes Apart: How Massive Myanmar Quakes Prompted Emergency Declaration, Left A Trail Of Widespread Destruction

Two Earthquakes, 12 Minutes Apart: How Massive Myanmar Quakes Prompted Emergency Declaration, Left A Trail...

India’s Economic Boom: A Game-Changer for Real Estate Growth

India’s Economic Boom: A Game-Changer for Real Estate Growth

Empuraan Controversy: Why Prithviraj’s Movie Has Sparked A Political Storm In Kerala?

Empuraan Controversy: Why Prithviraj’s Movie Has Sparked A Political Storm In Kerala?

Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties

Myanmar Earthquake: 20 Killed as Mosque Collapses During Earthquake, Children Among Casualties

Viral, AC Compressor Explosion In Girls Hostel In Greater Noida, Girls Seen Jumping From Balcony

Viral, AC Compressor Explosion In Girls Hostel In Greater Noida, Girls Seen Jumping From Balcony

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips