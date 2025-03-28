PM Modi Expressed Concern And Assures Assistance In Myanmar And Thailand

Two strong earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, struck Myanmar on Friday around 12:50 PM local time. The epicenter was located near Sagaing, approximately 16 kilometers northwest of the town.

Two strong earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude, struck Myanmar on Friday around 12:50 PM local time. The epicenter was located near Sagaing, approximately 16 kilometers northwest of the town. The tremors were powerful enough to be felt in neighboring Thailand, causing an under-construction building to collapse in Bangkok.

The seismic activity triggered panic in several areas, with residents rushing to open spaces for safety. Authorities in Myanmar and Thailand are assessing the extent of damage and any potential casualties.

PM Modi tweets, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to… pic.twitter.com/GfrcUCMjc2 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

India Extends Support

Reacting to the disaster, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and assured assistance to the affected nations. In a statement, he emphasized India’s readiness to provide all possible help and instructed officials to remain in contact with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand during this challenging time. Prayers for the safety and well-being of all,” PM Modi stated.

Relief efforts are underway as emergency teams evaluate the situation and provide necessary aid to affected areas.

