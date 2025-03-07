Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Barbados For ‘Honorary Order Of Freedom’ Award

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Barbados For ‘Honorary Order Of Freedom’ Award

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at a ceremony in Bridgetown.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Barbados For ‘Honorary Order Of Freedom’ Award

Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award, a recognition of his strategic leadership and significant contributions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing gratitude, PM Modi dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the strong ties between India and Barbados.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, “Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. I dedicate the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados.”

Ceremony Held in Bridgetown

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at a ceremony in Bridgetown. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, Margherita highlighted the significance of the award, which acknowledges PM Modi’s role in strengthening global partnerships and extending assistance during the pandemic.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, “Honoured to receive, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award from the President of Barbados, H.E Dame Sandra Mason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E Mia Amor Mottley, FM H.E Kerrie Symmonds, and other dignitaries. This award is a recognition of PM Modi’s strategic leadership and valuable support during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Recognition of India’s Global Support

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the award during a meeting with PM Modi on November 20, 2024, in Guyana. The announcement took place on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Georgetown, where PM Mottley acknowledged India’s role in bolstering international cooperation during the pandemic.

“The award announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Guyana. She recognized the vital role played by PM Modi in strengthening global support during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis,” the MEA statement said.

India-Barbados Relations Strengthened

Upon receiving the award on behalf of PM Modi, Margherita expressed gratitude, emphasizing the growing bond between India and Barbados. He stated, “It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados and our shared commitment to collaboration and development, particularly in challenging times.”

India and Barbados have maintained strong diplomatic relations since 1966, marked by continuous engagement and development partnerships. This award symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations, reflecting India’s global leadership and humanitarian contributions.

ALSO READ: Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Filed under

Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados PM Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikander? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close To Bhaijaan

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikander? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close...

BJP’s K Annamalai Slams MK Stalin Over Third Language Policy Debate,’Your Rants Mean Nothing’

BJP’s K Annamalai Slams MK Stalin Over Third Language Policy Debate,’Your Rants Mean Nothing’

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

Entertainment

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikander? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close To Bhaijaan

Did Salman Khan Charge Rs 120 Crore For Sikander? Rashmika Mandanna’s Fees Is Nowhere Close

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also Smuggling To Europe And US

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR