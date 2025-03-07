PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To Barbados For ‘Honorary Order Of Freedom’ Award

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at a ceremony in Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award, a recognition of his strategic leadership and significant contributions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing gratitude, PM Modi dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the strong ties between India and Barbados.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, “Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. I dedicate the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados.”

Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Dedicate the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados. @DameSandraMason @miaamormottley https://t.co/Ab11qHSAyA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2025

Ceremony Held in Bridgetown

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita received the award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason at a ceremony in Bridgetown. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, Margherita highlighted the significance of the award, which acknowledges PM Modi’s role in strengthening global partnerships and extending assistance during the pandemic.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, “Honoured to receive, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award from the President of Barbados, H.E Dame Sandra Mason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E Mia Amor Mottley, FM H.E Kerrie Symmonds, and other dignitaries. This award is a recognition of PM Modi’s strategic leadership and valuable support during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Honoured to receive, on behalf of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award from the President of Barbados, H.E @DameSandraMason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E @miaamormottley , FM H.E @KerrieD246 and other… pic.twitter.com/Cn8doIszji — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) March 6, 2025

Recognition of India’s Global Support

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the award during a meeting with PM Modi on November 20, 2024, in Guyana. The announcement took place on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders’ Summit in Georgetown, where PM Mottley acknowledged India’s role in bolstering international cooperation during the pandemic.

“The award announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Guyana. She recognized the vital role played by PM Modi in strengthening global support during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis,” the MEA statement said.

India-Barbados Relations Strengthened

Upon receiving the award on behalf of PM Modi, Margherita expressed gratitude, emphasizing the growing bond between India and Barbados. He stated, “It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados and our shared commitment to collaboration and development, particularly in challenging times.”

India and Barbados have maintained strong diplomatic relations since 1966, marked by continuous engagement and development partnerships. This award symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations, reflecting India’s global leadership and humanitarian contributions.

ALSO READ: Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal