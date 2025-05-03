Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Goa Stampede Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Shri Lairai temple in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed several lives and left many injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Shri Lairai temple in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed several lives and left many injured. The incident took place during a religious procession attended by thousands of devotees.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared his message:
“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

The stampede occurred early in the morning, reportedly due to overcrowding and lack of movement control near the temple premises. Emergency response teams were deployed swiftly, and the injured were rushed to North Goa District Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid growing concern over safety measures during large-scale religious gatherings. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and to prevent future occurrences.

Local officials, including Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, have been monitoring the situation closely and coordinating relief efforts.

Must Read: 7 Dead, 40 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors

