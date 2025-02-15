Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  PM Modi Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, Assures Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in casualties and injuries. Taking to social media, he conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”

Authorities Mobilized for Relief Efforts

Following the tragic incident, the government has assured that all necessary assistance is being provided to those affected. Emergency services, including RPF, Delhi Police, and medical teams, have been actively working at the site to aid victims and restore normalcy.

Investigation Underway

The Ministry of Railways has already ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the cause of the stampede and assess any lapses in crowd management.

