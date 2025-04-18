PM Modi Extends Wishes On Good Friday; Remembers Jesus Christ’s Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. In a post on X, the PM said that the day inspires people to cherish kindness and compassion and always be large-hearted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. In a post on X, the PM said that the day inspires people to cherish kindness and compassion and always be large-hearted.

“On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail,” PM Modi said.

Congress Leaders Also Extend Good Friday Wishes

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. “Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence,” the post read.

Also, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all.”

Significance of Good Friday in Christian Faith

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the fifth day of Holy Week, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter, typically falling in March/April.

The observance is particularly notable in the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, along with regions such as Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala, which boasts the largest Christian demographic in the country.

Various regions have alternative names that reflect the nature of the occasion; for instance, it is known as Duhkhavelli in Malayalam, translating to “Sad Friday,” and as Periya Velli (the Big Friday) or Punita Velli (Good Friday) in Tamil.

