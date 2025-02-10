Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Fondly Recalls Collaborating With President Trump During His First Term Ahead Of US Visit


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for a four-day official visit to France and the United States, aiming to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with the two nations. The visit, from February 10 to 14, includes participation in key summits and high-level meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

Visit to France: AI Action Summit and Consulate Inauguration

During his visit to France from February 10 to 12, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, a significant event highlighting advancements and cooperation in artificial intelligence, where India serves as a co-chair.
In a statement before his departure, PM Modi said, “In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations.”

The Prime Minister will also travel to Marseille to inaugurate a new Indian Consulate, signaling India’s focus on expanding its diplomatic outreach in France.

Strengthening Ties with the United States

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to Washington, DC, from February 12 to 14. This visit marks the first meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump after Trump’s recent assumption of office for a second term.

Recalling their previous engagements, PM Modi remarked, “This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term, and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then.”

Building on Past Engagements

The two leaders have a history of collaboration. In June 2017, PM Modi visited the US, and in February 2020, President Trump made a state visit to India. They have also spoken on the phone twice recently, on November 6, 2024, and January 27, 2025. PM Modi’s visit to France and the US underscores India’s growing role in global affairs and its focus on strengthening strategic and economic ties with key international partners. The discussions held during this trip are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in various fields, including technology, diplomacy, and trade.

Filed under

PM Modi

