‘PM Modi Forced To Bow Before The Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi In Parliament

In a recent parliamentary session, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi voiced serious concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process in Maharashtra and emphasized the importance of upholding India's Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations of Voter Roll Manipulation in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi highlighted a significant increase in the number of registered voters between the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections. He stated, “Between the Lok Sabha election which the INDIA Alliance won and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting population of Himachal Pradesh was added to the voter roll of Maharashtra, meaning the entire population of Himachal Pradesh was added to voter rolls of Maharashtra.” He further elaborated that “almost 70 lakh new voters suddenly arrived between Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.”

These remarks suggest that the sudden surge in voter numbers could indicate potential irregularities in the electoral process.

Prime Minister’s Acknowledgment of the Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Reflecting on the pre-election atmosphere, Gandhi recalled, “I remember before the elections, all of you (BJP) were saying ‘400 Paar’ and you were saying you would change this (referring to Constitution). And then I was glad to see that the Prime Minister walked in and then was forced to bow his head in front of the Constitution. It was a moment of pride for all Congress people that we had explained to the Prime Minister and to the whole country that no force will dare touch this.”

He emphasized the significance of this gesture, viewing it as a testament to the enduring strength and sanctity of the Constitution.

Gandhi’s Critique of RSS’s Stance on Independence

Gandhi also criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, for their views on India’s independence. He remarked, “I know that the RSS has never accepted this. Mohan Bhagwat has said that India didn’t get independence in 1947. He has said that this is meaningless. We will never let your dream come true. This Constitution is going to rule India always.”

These comments underscore Gandhi’s apprehension about narratives that, in his view, undermine the historical significance of India’s independence and the foundational principles of its Constitution.