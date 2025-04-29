Congress Makes 'Gayab' Its Social Media Post Targeting PM Modi After Outrage

The apparent dig was aimed at PM Modi’s absence from an all-party meeting held to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

The Congress party has taken down a social media post that stirred political tempers, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The now-deleted post featured an old image of the Prime Minister, with his face edited out, alongside the caption: “In times of need, missing.”

The apparent dig was aimed at PM Modi’s absence from an all-party meeting held to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

BJP Hits Back, Calls Congress Soft on Pakistan

The post, shared on Monday night, provoked strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly after former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry reposted it.

In retaliation, the BJP shared its own social media message — a graphic seemingly aimed at Rahul Gandhi with the caption: “Pakistan ka yaar (Friend of Pakistan).”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of taking down the post due to public outrage.

“Under Pressure from people of India the Congress party deletes it’s ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Characteristic of Congress!” he posted on X.

Congress Questions PM’s Absence, BJP Alleges Vote Bank Politics

PM Modi had been on an overseas trip when the Pahalgam attack occurred. Since returning, he has chaired multiple meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security — one of which took place the evening the post went viral.

However, his non-attendance at the all-party meeting did not go unnoticed. Congress leaders have continued to highlight what they see as his indifference to parliamentary consensus during crises.

The BJP, meanwhile, has reiterated its long-standing accusation that Congress indulges in appeasement politics.

After certain Congress leaders criticized India’s tough diplomatic stance against Pakistan — including suggestions to reconsider the Indus Waters Treaty — the BJP labeled the party a “friend of Pakistan.”

Charges of Betrayal and Political Messaging to Pakistan

Following the post by Pakistan’s former minister, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress of sending indirect messages across the border.

He raised concerns about the tone and content of Fawad Chaudhry’s post, suggesting it aligned too closely with Congress’s rhetoric.

Pointing to the derogatory remarks made against PM Modi, Bhatia questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was “betraying” India for favorable recognition from Pakistan.

