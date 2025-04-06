Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his return journey from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu, experienced a moment of deep spiritual significance as he received a "Darshan" of the legendary Ram Setu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his return journey from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu, experienced a moment of deep spiritual significance as he received a “Darshan” of the legendary Ram Setu.

The Ram Setu holds immense religious and cultural value for millions of Hindus around the world. According to the epic Ramayan, it was this very bridge that Lord Rama and his Vanara Sena built to cross over to Lanka to rescue Sita from the demon king Ravana. The sighting of the sacred formation from the air is considered an auspicious and rare experience.

Sharing his sentiments on social media, the Prime Minister wrote, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both.”

The Surya Tilak, a rare astronomical event that casts the sun’s rays directly on the forehead of Shri Ram’s idol in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, added to the spiritual resonance of the moment.

“Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us,” the Prime Minister added.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You Awestruck

 

