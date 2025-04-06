Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his return journey from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu, experienced a moment of deep spiritual significance as he received a "Darshan" of the legendary Ram Setu.

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

The Ram Setu holds immense religious and cultural value for millions of Hindus around the world. According to the epic Ramayan, it was this very bridge that Lord Rama and his Vanara Sena built to cross over to Lanka to rescue Sita from the demon king Ravana. The sighting of the sacred formation from the air is considered an auspicious and rare experience.

Sharing his sentiments on social media, the Prime Minister wrote, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both.”

On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for… pic.twitter.com/W9lK1UgpmA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

The Surya Tilak, a rare astronomical event that casts the sun’s rays directly on the forehead of Shri Ram’s idol in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, added to the spiritual resonance of the moment.

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami ‘Surya Tilak’ occurs exactly at 12 noon on Ram Navami when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming… pic.twitter.com/gtI3Pbe2g1 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

“Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us,” the Prime Minister added.

