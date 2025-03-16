PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’

PM Modi reminded that India has made sincere efforts toward peaceful relations. From his surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to inviting Pakistani leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, every goodwill gesture was met with hostility.

In conversation with Lex Friedman, PM Modi issued a firm statement regarding Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism, emphasizing that the world no longer harbors doubts about its roots. Addressing the persistent issue, he reiterated that Pakistan has become the epicenter of terror, inflicting harm not only on India but on the global community.

Expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s reluctance to change its course, PM Modi reminded that India has made sincere efforts toward peaceful relations. From his surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to inviting Pakistani leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, every goodwill gesture was met with hostility. The Prime Minister stressed that the people of Pakistan deserve a peaceful and prosperous future, free from violence and radicalization. He urged Pakistan to learn from its past mistakes and choose the path of stability and cooperation instead of extremism.

PM Modi’s Take on India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

In a lighter moment, PM Modi was asked to weigh in on the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and which team he believed to be superior. With a diplomatic yet witty response, he refrained from making a direct comparison but hinted that the recent match results speak for themselves. Referring to India’s victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, his remarks subtly pointed to India’s dominance in the sporting arena while maintaining a balanced perspective.

India’s Growing Influence on the Global Stage

Addressing India’s rising stature in global diplomacy, PM Modi highlighted that the world listens to India because of its unwavering commitment to peace and harmony. As the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautama Buddha, India has always championed non-violence over conflict. He reinforced that India’s diplomatic stance is not of neutrality but of active peace advocacy.

Citing his strong relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi explained that India is uniquely positioned to urge Russia that war is not a solution while simultaneously reminding Ukraine that real resolutions are not found on the battlefield. India’s balanced and principled approach, he stated, is why the world respects and listens to its voice in times of crisis.

