Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’

PM Modi reminded that India has made sincere efforts toward peaceful relations. From his surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to inviting Pakistani leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, every goodwill gesture was met with hostility.

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’


In conversation with Lex Friedman, PM Modi issued a firm statement regarding Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism, emphasizing that the world no longer harbors doubts about its roots. Addressing the persistent issue, he reiterated that Pakistan has become the epicenter of terror, inflicting harm not only on India but on the global community.

Expressing disappointment over Pakistan’s reluctance to change its course, PM Modi reminded that India has made sincere efforts toward peaceful relations. From his surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to inviting Pakistani leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, every goodwill gesture was met with hostility. The Prime Minister stressed that the people of Pakistan deserve a peaceful and prosperous future, free from violence and radicalization. He urged Pakistan to learn from its past mistakes and choose the path of stability and cooperation instead of extremism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi’s Take on India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

In a lighter moment, PM Modi was asked to weigh in on the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and which team he believed to be superior. With a diplomatic yet witty response, he refrained from making a direct comparison but hinted that the recent match results speak for themselves. Referring to India’s victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, his remarks subtly pointed to India’s dominance in the sporting arena while maintaining a balanced perspective.

India’s Growing Influence on the Global Stage

Addressing India’s rising stature in global diplomacy, PM Modi highlighted that the world listens to India because of its unwavering commitment to peace and harmony. As the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautama Buddha, India has always championed non-violence over conflict. He reinforced that India’s diplomatic stance is not of neutrality but of active peace advocacy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Citing his strong relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi explained that India is uniquely positioned to urge Russia that war is not a solution while simultaneously reminding Ukraine that real resolutions are not found on the battlefield. India’s balanced and principled approach, he stated, is why the world respects and listens to its voice in times of crisis.

ALSO READ: PM Modi On Lex Friedman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

Filed under

Lex Fridman Pakistan PM Modi

newsx

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?
newsx

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why...
PM Modi is a better negot

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump
newsx

PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter...
newsx

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune
newsx

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

Lex Fridman Fasts For 45 Hours Before Meeting PM Modi—But Why?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why...

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump

PM Modi Reveals Secret Behind His ‘Good Friendship’ With Donald Trump

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Mahatma Gandhi’s Jan Andolan Inspires All His Initiatives

Entertainment

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start Shooting

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan To Join Prabhas And Deepika Padukone Soon To Start

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Saira Rahman Wishes AR Rahman A Speedy Recovery, Addresses Divorce Speculations

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips