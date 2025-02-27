PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls It A Celebration That Touched All Coners Of India

Maha Kumbh, a festival deeply embedded in India's spiritual and cultural ethos, has always been a symbol of faith and collective consciousness.

Maha Kumbh, a festival deeply embedded in India’s spiritual and cultural ethos, has always been a symbol of faith and collective consciousness. This time, it emerged as a historic event, resonating with the spirit of a new, united India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent blog, described the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a Mahakumbh of Unity, where the unwavering devotion of 140 crore Indians converged into one grand celebration.

महाकुंभ संपन्न हुआ…एकता का महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। प्रयागराज में एकता के महाकुंभ में पूरे 45 दिनों तक जिस प्रकार 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की आस्था एक साथ, एक समय में इस एक पर्व से आकर जुड़ी, वो अभिभूत करता है! महाकुंभ के पूर्ण होने पर जो विचार मन में आए, उन्हें मैंने कलमबद्ध करने का…

A Festival of Devotion and National Awakening

Recalling the momentous occasion of Ram Temple’s Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, PM Modi emphasized the profound connection between devotion to divinity and devotion to the nation. He described how millions of devotees, saints, scholars, and people from all walks of life gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, creating a vibrant tapestry of faith and national unity.

In his reflections, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of Shringverpur, a sacred place near Prayagraj, where Lord Ram met Nishadraj, marking a historical symbol of harmony and inclusivity. This rich legacy of unity, love, and acceptance continues to inspire India’s collective spirit even today.

A Historic Gathering of Millions

Over 45 days, PM Modi witnessed how lakhs of people from every corner of India made their way to the Sangam, eager to take the sacred dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. The sheer scale of participation made this Maha Kumbh an unparalleled global event.

Despite the absence of formal invitations or scheduled timings, millions instinctively arrived at Prayagraj, drawn by their unwavering faith. The Prime Minister expressed his deep admiration for the radiant faces of devotees, filled with bliss and spiritual satisfaction after their holy bath. The sight of people—young and old, men and women, rich and poor, divyangs (specially-abled)—making their way to the sacred waters was truly moving.

A Global Marvel of Management and Devotion

Maha Kumbh 2025 was not just a spiritual congregation but also a testament to India’s exceptional planning and organizational abilities. PM Modi remarked that management professionals, planners, and policy experts across the world would find immense value in studying this phenomenal event, which had no parallel anywhere on the globe.

With a gathering that nearly doubled the population of the United States, the unprecedented scale and flawless execution of Maha Kumbh left the world in awe. The meticulous logistics, security, sanitation, and crowd management efforts ensured that devotees could experience this divine journey with ease and joy.

A Celebration That Touched Every Corner of India

While millions thronged Prayagraj, those who couldn’t make it still felt a profound spiritual connection. The water from Triveni Sangam, carried back by pilgrims, brought the blessings of Maha Kumbh to villages and cities across the country, spreading its divine energy far and wide. The respect and reverence with which returning devotees were welcomed in their hometowns reflected the deep cultural and spiritual bond that Maha Kumbh has nurtured for centuries.

Maha Kumbh has historically been a source of national consciousness and intellectual discourse. Over thousands of years, saints and scholars have used this gathering to reflect on the state of society and provide new directions. Every 12th Purna Kumbh (after 144 years) marks a significant period of evaluation and evolution, where traditions are revisited, outdated customs are shed, and new ones are embraced to align with contemporary realities.

PM Modi emphasized that Maha Kumbh 2025 heralds the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). Just as millions united at Triveni Sangam, he urged every Indian to come together with the same spirit of unity and resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation.

Maha Kumbh: A Reflection of India’s Spiritual Strength

The Prime Minister drew a parallel to the story of Lord Krishna revealing the universe within his mouth to Mother Yashoda. Maha Kumbh, he said, gave the world a glimpse of India’s limitless potential and indomitable spirit. The sheer enthusiasm of crores of Indians reaffirmed India’s rich heritage and the determination of its youth to carry forward this legacy.

Recalling the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi reminded that India’s spiritual strength has been the guiding force in shaping its destiny. The bhakti movement, which awakened the nation, is once again resonating with a renewed vigor, fueling India’s journey toward a developed and self-sufficient future.

A Call for Clean Rivers and Environmental Consciousness

PM Modi reiterated his lifelong commitment to river conservation, calling for a renewed effort to keep India’s rivers clean and pristine. He urged citizens to treat rivers—whether big or small—with the same reverence as a motherly life-giving force and to organize ‘River Festivals’ in their communities to promote awareness and conservation.

A Tribute to Devotion and Service

Acknowledging the immense efforts behind Maha Kumbh’s success, PM Modi praised the Uttar Pradesh government, local administration, sanitation workers, police personnel, boatmen, transport providers, and the residents of Prayagraj. He emphasized that every individual involved was not just an administrator but a devotee, rendering selfless service.

Expressing deep humility, PM Modi sought forgiveness from Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati for any shortcomings in the organization. He also expressed gratitude to every devotee, saint, and volunteer whose dedication made Maha Kumbh a resounding success.

The Spiritual Essence of Maha Kumbh Will Flow Forever

As Maha Kumbh 2025 culminated on Maha Shivaratri, PM Modi affirmed that its spiritual energy and unity-driven consciousness would continue to inspire and guide the nation for generations to come. As a mark of devotion, he announced his forthcoming pilgrimage to Somnath Jyotirlinga, where he would pray for the well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

With a renewed sense of faith, unity, and national pride, the message of Maha Kumbh 2025 resonates loud and clear—a call for one India, one destiny, and a commitment to a glorious future.