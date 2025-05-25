Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
PM Modi Hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Mann Ki Baat, Praises Use Of Made-In-India Weapons Against Pakistan

Highlighting the indigenous strength behind the mission, the Prime Minister noted that the precision strike was executed using Made-in-India weapons, techniques, and technology.

PM Modi Hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Mann Ki Baat, Praises Use Of Made-In-India Weapons Against Pakistan

In the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, a recent military offensive carried out by Indian forces against terror camps across the Pakistan border.


In the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, a recent military offensive carried out by Indian forces against terror camps across the Pakistan border.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi described Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s changing military strength, national resolve, and technological advancement. “This operation was not just a military mission; it is a reflection of our determination, courage, and a transforming India,” he said.

Highlighting the indigenous strength behind the mission, the Prime Minister noted that the precision strike was executed using Made-in-India weapons, techniques, and technology. “Our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts with extraordinary precision. The use of indigenously developed equipment fills every Indian with pride,” he said.

Wave of patriotism

PM Modi also emphasized how Operation Sindoor has sparked a renewed wave of patriotism across the country. “The entire nation is united against terrorism. This mission has painted India in the hues of the tricolour and infused people with a deep sense of pride,” he added.

Urging citizens to support indigenous products, the Prime Minister said, “Let’s pledge to choose local products. This will reflect our commitment to the country’s progress and self-reliance.”

Calling the operation a turning point in India’s fight against terrorism, Modi remarked that Operation Sindoor has not only strengthened national morale but also inspired families to internalize its values of bravery and resolve.

The Prime Minister concluded the episode by reinforcing his message of unity, self-reliance, and the importance of collective national pride in shaping a new India.

ALSO READ: 'We Believe In Peace And Harmony But If There Is A Terrorist Attack…' Ravi Shankar Prasad Issues Stern Warning

