PM Modi Hails Security Forces After Top Maoist Leader And Other Maoists Killed In Major Chhattisgarh Operation

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, after the completion of Operation Black Forest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the efforts of India's security forces after 27 Maoists, including top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the efforts of India’s security forces after 27 Maoists, including top CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people.”

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was a breakthrough and confirmed that security forces had neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Basavaraju, who was the General Secretary of the CPI-Maoist.

Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people. https://t.co/XlPku5dtnZ Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2025

In a post on X, he said this is the first time in three decades of India’s battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, after the completion of Operation Black Forest.

Amit Shah said the Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before March 31 next year.

“A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement,” he said in his X post.

“This is the first time in three decades of Bharat’s battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough. Also glad to share that after the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the March 31. 2026,” he added.

The encounter took place in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also confirmed the development and said the forces are working hard to make Bastar Naxal-free by March 2026.

“After the formation of our government in the state, a programme is running to make Bastar Naxal-free. In Narayanpur, more than two dozen Naxalites have been killed in an encounter. Our security forces are working diligently so that by March 2026, Bastar becomes Naxal-free,” Arun Sao told ANI.

He also said that one soldier was injured during the encounter. The joint operation, named ‘Operation Black Forest’, was launched by security forces near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to break the backbone of the Maoist movement.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress Announces 1st Guarantee Titled ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ For Bihar, Promises Rs 2500 Per Month For Women