Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  • ‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi

BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the decision to appoint Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi


In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the decision to appoint Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. He emphasized that Modi’s vision prioritizes both party workers and the respect of women in leadership roles.

“Modi ji’s decisions are divine; he has a spirit of God within him. Every decision he makes is for the welfare of the party workers,” Marwah said.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Marwah recalled how Modi’s initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor deeply influenced him.

“No one demanded the Kartarpur Corridor before Modi ji. He realized that Guru Nanak Maharaj spent his final years there, and he made it possible for lakhs of Sikhs to visit and return the same day. That was the moment I decided to leave Congress,” he stated.

Speaking about Rekha Gupta’s selection as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Marwah highlighted that her name was chosen with full consensus from all BJP MLAs.

“Modi ji’s decision is final, and his guarantee is unwavering. He understands what the party workers want, and today, the workers wanted an MLA like Rekha Gupta. Her appointment ensures both the respect of women and the voice of BJP’s grassroots workers,” he concluded.

With this, the BJP reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and strengthening its organizational foundation under Modi’s leadership.

