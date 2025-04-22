Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a quick but important two-day trip to Saudi Arabia—and before heading out, he made it clear just how much India values its bond with the kingdom.

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi is set for a quick but important two-day trip to Saudi Arabia and he made it clear how much India values its bond with the kingdom.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a quick but important two-day trip to Saudi Arabia—and before heading out, he made it clear just how much India values its bond with the kingdom.

Calling the connection “historic” and “deep,” Modi said the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has only gotten stronger in recent years. And this trip, where he’ll be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, is all about taking that partnership to the next level.

“We’re Working Together for Peace and Progress”

Before flying out, Modi said both countries are working closely not just on business, but also on bigger goals like peace, stability, and security in the region.

“We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It’s not just diplomacy either—the two countries have built strong ties in trade, defence, energy, investment, and more recently, even space tech and digital infrastructure.

A Strategic Council Meeting on the Agenda

The main event on this trip is the Strategic Partnership Council meeting, where top leaders from both sides will talk about plans for even closer cooperation. This is the second time the council is meeting, and it’s a big deal for both nations.

Modi also made it clear how close he is with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling him “my brother.” The two leaders have built a strong personal connection over the years, and that warmth is expected to reflect in the talks as well.

Excited to Meet the Indian Community in Jeddah

Aside from the high-level meetings, PM Modi is also looking forward to something else—meeting the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, especially in Jeddah. He had some heartfelt words for them too.

He said he is also eager to connect with the “vibrant” Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties.

Over 2.5 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia, and they play a major role in building connections between the two nations—through culture, trade, and people-to-people relationships.

Modi’s First Time in Jeddah

Even though this is Modi’s third trip to Saudi Arabia, it’ll be his first time visiting Jeddah, the beautiful and historic city by the Red Sea.

His previous visits helped open up big conversations about trade, energy, security, and more. And with global politics changing fast, both countries are now looking at ways to work even more closely—especially with India growing as a global power and Saudi Arabia investing heavily in its future.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hosts US Vice President JD Vance And Family: A Diplomatic Welcome

Filed under

PM Modi Saudi Arabia

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave