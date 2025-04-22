PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a quick but important two-day trip to Saudi Arabia—and before heading out, he made it clear just how much India values its bond with the kingdom.

Calling the connection “historic” and “deep,” Modi said the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has only gotten stronger in recent years. And this trip, where he’ll be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, is all about taking that partnership to the next level.

“We’re Working Together for Peace and Progress”

Before flying out, Modi said both countries are working closely not just on business, but also on bigger goals like peace, stability, and security in the region.

“We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability,” he said.

It’s not just diplomacy either—the two countries have built strong ties in trade, defence, energy, investment, and more recently, even space tech and digital infrastructure.

A Strategic Council Meeting on the Agenda

The main event on this trip is the Strategic Partnership Council meeting, where top leaders from both sides will talk about plans for even closer cooperation. This is the second time the council is meeting, and it’s a big deal for both nations.

Modi also made it clear how close he is with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling him “my brother.” The two leaders have built a strong personal connection over the years, and that warmth is expected to reflect in the talks as well.

Excited to Meet the Indian Community in Jeddah

Aside from the high-level meetings, PM Modi is also looking forward to something else—meeting the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, especially in Jeddah. He had some heartfelt words for them too.

He said he is also eager to connect with the “vibrant” Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties.

Over 2.5 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia, and they play a major role in building connections between the two nations—through culture, trade, and people-to-people relationships.

Modi’s First Time in Jeddah

Even though this is Modi’s third trip to Saudi Arabia, it’ll be his first time visiting Jeddah, the beautiful and historic city by the Red Sea.

His previous visits helped open up big conversations about trade, energy, security, and more. And with global politics changing fast, both countries are now looking at ways to work even more closely—especially with India growing as a global power and Saudi Arabia investing heavily in its future.

