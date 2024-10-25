PM Modi Highlights Deepening India-Germany Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the strengthening ties between India and Germany, citing recent collaborations as evidence of their deepening friendship. Speaking at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi stated, “On one hand, the CEO Forum meeting is being held here; on the other hand, our navies are practicing together. German naval ships are on a port call in Goa. In a short while, the seventh inter-governmental consultations between India and Germany will also be organized.”

“That is, the friendship between India and Germany is deepening at every step, on every front,” he added.

PM Modi noted that this year marks the completion of 25 years of the India-Germany strategic partnership and emphasized that the next 25 years will elevate this partnership to new heights. “This year is the 25th year of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The next 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights. We have prepared a roadmap for a developed India in the coming 25 years,” PM Modi said.

MUST READ: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Begins Three-Day Official Visit to India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Prime Minister welcomed the release of the “Focus on India” document by the German Cabinet, which outlines how two strong democracies and leading economies can cooperate for global good. “I am happy that at such a crucial time, the German Cabinet has released the Focus on India document. This document is a blueprint for how the world’s two strong democracies and leading economies can together become a force for global good. It clearly reflects the approach and commitment to take the strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner. The trust that Germany has shown in India’s skilled manpower is especially commendable,” he said.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Germany‘s decision to increase visas for skilled Indians will significantly boost its growth. “Germany has decided to increase the number of visas granted to skilled Indians every year from 20,000 to 90,000. I am confident that this will give a new impetus to Germany’s growth,” he remarked.

“Our mutual trade has reached over $30 billion. Today, on one hand, hundreds of German companies are operating in India, while Indian companies are rapidly increasing their presence in Germany. India is becoming the biggest center for diversification and de-risking. Furthermore, India is evolving into a hub for global trade and manufacturing. In this context, this is the most opportune time for you to ‘Make in India, Make for the World,'” PM Modi concluded.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Pollution Uncovered: IITM Insights & Public Sentiment Survey | NewsX Exclusive