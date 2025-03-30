Home
PM Modi Highlights The Crucial Role Of Qualified Doctors In His Address At RSS Nagpur

As he inaugurated Madhav Netralaya, PM Modi said that the institution has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades and it is the policy of the government to provide better health facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the goal of the government is to serve people of the nation by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people.

Hailing the government’ decision to provide medical education in regional languages, the Prime Minister said that the government made this bold decision and this has happened for the first time after independence.

After laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur, PM Narendra Modi said, “”We have not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country. Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people.”

“We made a bold decision to provide medical education in the students’ mother tongue, which ensures that even children from underprivileged backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine. It has happened for the first time after independence. The country is moving forward their modern medical knowledge with traditional knowledge. Our Yoga and Ayurveda is creating its new identity in the world.”

Praising the government’s schemes like Ayushmann Bharat, Jan Ausadhi Kendras and Ayushmann Arogya Mandir, PM Modi stated that due to these schemes people of poor and middle class families are receiving free treatment and cheaper medicines.

He said, “Due to Ayushmann Bharat, crores of people are receiving the service of free medical treatment. Thousands of Jan Ausadhi Kendras are providing cheaper medicines to poor and middle class families. There are more than 1000 dialysis centre which provides free dialysis treatment. All these have led to thousands-crore savings of people.

In the last 10 years, lakhs of Ayushmann Arogya Mandir has been opened in villages where people get primary treatment and consultation from doctors. Now, they don’t have to go 1000 kilometres for medical check-up.”

As he inaugurated Madhav Netralaya, the Prime Minister said that the institution has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades and it is the policy of the government to provide better health facilities.

“Today we are witnessing the expansion of a pious resolution at this holy place of Sangh Seva in Nagpur. Now we have heard the total song of Madhav Netralaya. This is a wonderful school of spirituality, knowledge, pride and Guru. Madhav Netralaya is an institution that has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades, following the vision of Guruji (MS Golwalkar). It is the policy of the government to provide better health facilities even to poorer… Now after this new premises, these service workers will get the pace of service,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Hindu Nav Varsh to the people.

PM Modi said, “I have got the privilege of coming here today for this holy ritual of Rashtra Yagya. Today, this day of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada is very special. The holy festival of Navratri is starting from today. Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh festivals are also being celebrated in different corners of the country today. Today is also the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji and Guru Angad Dev Ji. This is also the occasion of the birth anniversary of our inspiration, the most revered Dr. Saheb. This year also marks the completion of 100 years of the glorious journey of RSS. Today, on this occasion, I have got the privilege of visiting Smriti Mandir and paying tribute to revered Dr. Saheb and revered Guruji.”

Mentioning about his visit to Deekshbhoomi, Prime Minister Modi said, “This year only we had marked 75 years of our Constitution. Next month is also the birth anniversary Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Today I bowed down to Baba Saheb at Deekshabhoomi and also took his blessings. I bow down to these great personalities and extend my heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Navratri and all the festivals.”


(With Inputs From ANI)

