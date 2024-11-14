PM Modi Holds E-Samwad With Tribal Beneficiaries On Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary

As part of this initiative, the state-level celebration will be held tomorrow, November 15, at Ahwa in Dang under the chairmanship of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, revered as a deity by the tribal community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in an e-samwad with the beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan – PM Janman’ from Jamui in Bihar, according to Gujarat CMO.

He will also launch the nationwide ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’.

As part of this initiative, the state-level celebration will be held tomorrow, November 15, at Ahwa in Dang under the chairmanship of Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Additionally, various programs will be organized across the state to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,’ with the participation of ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The event will take place at Police Parade Ground, Ahwa, at 10 AM with guests, including Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuberbhai Dindor, MP of Valsad-Dang and Lok Sabha Whip Dhaval Patel, Dang MLA and Gujarat Legislative Assembly Deputy Whip Vijay Patel, and Dang District Panchayat President Nirmalaben Gain, along with other dignitaries and leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an e-samwad with tribal beneficiaries from various states to improve the lives of tribal communities, raise awareness about government schemes, and ensure that the benefits of these initiatives reach remote areas.

Additionally, PM Modi declared this day as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ in 2021 to honour the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a great revolutionary and warrior of the tribal community, and to pay tribute to this courageous leader on behalf of the entire tribal community.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Wayanad Families Fight Back Against Waqf Board’s Land Claim in Controversial Dispute