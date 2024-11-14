Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Holds E-Samwad With Tribal Beneficiaries On Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary

As part of this initiative, the state-level celebration will be held tomorrow, November 15, at Ahwa in Dang under the chairmanship of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

PM Modi Holds E-Samwad With Tribal Beneficiaries On Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, revered as a deity by the tribal community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in an e-samwad with the beneficiaries of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan – PM Janman’ from Jamui in Bihar, according to Gujarat CMO.

He will also launch the nationwide ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’.

As part of this initiative, the state-level celebration will be held tomorrow, November 15, at Ahwa in Dang under the chairmanship of Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Additionally, various programs will be organized across the state to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,’ with the participation of ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The event will take place at Police Parade Ground, Ahwa, at 10 AM with guests, including Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuberbhai Dindor, MP of Valsad-Dang and Lok Sabha Whip Dhaval Patel, Dang MLA and Gujarat Legislative Assembly Deputy Whip Vijay Patel, and Dang District Panchayat President Nirmalaben Gain, along with other dignitaries and leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an e-samwad with tribal beneficiaries from various states to improve the lives of tribal communities, raise awareness about government schemes, and ensure that the benefits of these initiatives reach remote areas.

Additionally, PM Modi declared this day as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ in 2021 to honour the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a great revolutionary and warrior of the tribal community, and to pay tribute to this courageous leader on behalf of the entire tribal community.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Wayanad Families Fight Back Against Waqf Board’s Land Claim in Controversial Dispute

Filed under

Birsa Munda Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gaurav Divas PM Janman scheme PM Modi Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan tribal communities Tribal Empowerment
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian NGO Karya Bags $1mn Google Grant To Help Low-Income Communities Learn & Use AI

Indian NGO Karya Bags $1mn Google Grant To Help Low-Income Communities Learn & Use AI

Boeing Issues Layoff Notices Amid Workforce Reduction Plan: 60-Day Notice Period For Affected Staff

Boeing Issues Layoff Notices Amid Workforce Reduction Plan: 60-Day Notice Period For Affected Staff

Why Is SpaceX Putting A ‘Banana Sticker’ On Its Starship Rocket?—Here’s What It Means

Why Is SpaceX Putting A ‘Banana Sticker’ On Its Starship Rocket?—Here’s What It Means

Sheikh Hasina Completes 100 Days In India: What We Know So Far

Sheikh Hasina Completes 100 Days In India: What We Know So Far

Canada Arrests Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Arsh Dalla, India Seeks Extradition

Canada Arrests Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Arsh Dalla, India Seeks Extradition

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox