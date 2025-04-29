Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meet After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Top Defence Officials Present

The meeting comes amid a spate of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), with the Pakistan Army initiating unprovoked firing across sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor during the night of April 28–29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a crucial high-level security meeting in the wake of the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people mostly civilians killed


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a crucial high-level security meeting in the wake of the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people mostly civilians killed. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan were present at the meeting, alongside the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This was the latest in a series of high-level deliberations held following the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, which also claimed the life of a Nepalese national. The Prime Minister reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory and assessed the response strategy with top defence and intelligence officials.

The meeting comes amid a spate of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), with the Pakistan Army initiating unprovoked firing across sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor during the night of April 28–29. This marked the fifth consecutive day of violations targeting Indian Army posts. The Indian forces responded with “measured and effective retaliation” while maintaining operational restraint, sources said.

The heads of the three defence services General Upendra Dwivedi (Army), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Navy), and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh provided updates on operational readiness and cross-border developments.

Earlier, Defence Minister Singh had held an all-party consultation to discuss the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He later met PM Modi separately to convey suggestions from political parties and to deliberate further on national security strategies.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has withdrawn Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad, effectively ending military representation in Pakistan a move that signals a diplomatic shift amid heightened tensions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the Pahalgam terror attack, and the Indian Army has intensified combing operations in the region. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in an earlier meeting, condemned the attack, expressed condolences to the victims’ families, and raised concerns about possible cross-border involvement, especially in light of recent peaceful elections and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

