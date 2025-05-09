Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
  India
  India
  • PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meeting with Top Defence Brass As Pakistam Continues Shelling

PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meeting with Top Defence Brass As Pakistam Continues Shelling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting late Friday evening to review the security situation amid ongoing cross-border tensions.

PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meeting with Top Defence Brass As Pakistam Continues Shelling

PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting late Friday evening to review the security situation amid ongoing cross-border tensions. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with other senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared details of the meeting on social media platform X, saying, “PM @narendramodi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister @rajnathsingh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces and senior officials.”

The meeting comes at a time when India’s military is on high alert following a series of provocations along the Line of Control and international borders. Sources say the discussions focused on operational preparedness, response strategy, and civilian safety measures.

Top government and defence officials are reportedly in constant coordination to ensure national security and maintain calm across vulnerable regions.

More details awiated.

