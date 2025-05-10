Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
PM Modi Holds Meeting With Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar, NSA, CDS and Service Chiefs

PM chaired a meeting at his residence, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan.

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar, NSA, CDS and Service Chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Saturday which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Saturday which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting took place just hours after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism. “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon. “Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time,” he said.

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours,” he added.

At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions undertaken by Pakistan against India were “escalatory” and “provocative” in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

