Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During his visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,' the highest civilian honor of Mauritius.

The award was announced by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam during an interaction with the Indian community, recognizing Modi’s exceptional leadership and his pivotal role in strengthening the ties between India and Mauritius. This honor underscores the deep-rooted friendship and collaborative efforts between the two nations across various sectors.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit To Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation. This visit marks a significant milestone in India-Mauritius relations, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in sectors such as economic development, security, and cultural exchange.

Modi’s visit includes meetings with Mauritian leaders, including Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and President Dharam Gokhool, where both sides are expected to discuss strategic partnerships and future collaborative efforts.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is also set to participate in various cultural and ceremonial activities, further cementing the historic ties between the two countries. The visit is expected to result in the signing of several agreements aimed at boosting trade and investment. It also highlights India’s continued commitment to supporting Mauritius, particularly in sectors like technology, education, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Modi presents gifts to the Mauritius PM and President

During his trip, PM Modi met with the President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool, and presented him with a gift of Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh Mela, held earlier this year in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The holy water from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers symbolized India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

In addition to the Gangajal, Modi also gifted Makhana, a superfood from Bihar, underscoring India’s rich agricultural heritage. The gesture was aimed at strengthening the ties between India and Mauritius by sharing a piece of India’s natural resources with the Mauritian President.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Presents Gangajal And Makhana To Mauritius President During Visit

