PM Modi Honors Ahilyabai Holkar On 300th Birth Anniversary At Bhopal Mahasammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at the grand ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan’ (Women Empowerment Convention) held at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The event marked the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic 18th-century ruler and reformer, widely celebrated for her pioneering work in governance, infrastructure, and women empowerment.

The Prime Minister also attended an exhibition showcasing Ahilyabai Holkar’s life, legacy, and her remarkable contributions to Indian society and culture. Known for her progressive and people-centric policies, Ahilyabai Holkar promoted education for women, uplifted artisans such as Maheshwari saree weavers, and restored several key religious sites across India.

A massive gathering of women, many dressed in traditional yellow and sindoori (vermilion) sarees, filled the venue in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s address. The atmosphere reflected both a tribute to Ahilyabai’s enduring legacy and the rising momentum of women’s participation in public life. Many attendees linked the event with the recent success of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his speech, PM Modi lauded Ahilyabai Holkar’s vision for a just and empowered society and drew parallels with his own administration’s focus on women-led development. “Maharani Ahilyabai’s ideals continue to guide us. Her dedication to public welfare, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure development are inspirational even today,” he said.

On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several major development projects. These included the virtual inauguration of the Indore Metro and newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna, aimed at boosting connectivity and regional development in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was also present, emphasized the significance of PM Modi’s visit. “It is our good fortune that the Prime Minister’s visit is dedicated to Maharani Ahilyabai. We are determined to follow her path to empower women and build a stronger society,” he said.

The Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan served as both a tribute to an extraordinary historical figure and a powerful platform reinforcing the government’s commitment to gender equality, development, and cultural pride.

