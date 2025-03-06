Home
PM Modi Honoured With 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' By The President Of Barbados

Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, had the honor of receiving the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Honoured With ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ By The President Of Barbados


Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, had the honor of receiving the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prestigious award was presented by the President of Barbados, H.E. Dame Sandra Mason, at the Government House in Bridgetown. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister H.E. Mia Amor Mottley and Foreign Minister H.E. Kerrie Symmonds.

This recognition was bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi for his strategic leadership and substantial support provided during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting his significant contributions to global cooperation during the crisis.

