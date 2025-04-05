Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
PM Modi Honoured With Sri Lanka’s Highest Civilian Award , What Is ‘Mitra Vibhushana’ Award?

In a historic and deeply symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Sri Lanka's highest civilian award for foreign dignitaries — the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana.

In a historic and deeply symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Sri Lanka’s highest civilian award for foreign dignitaries — the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. The honour was bestowed upon him by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo during a joint press briefing, recognising his pivotal role in nurturing India-Sri Lanka ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

A Prestigious Honour Reflecting Deep Ties

The Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana is a unique civilian honour instituted to recognise Heads of State and Government from nations that share friendly and meaningful relations with Sri Lanka. The award serves as a diplomatic gesture of gratitude for outstanding contributions to the development of bilateral ties, regional solidarity, and peace.

President Dissanayake described the award as a reflection of Sri Lanka’s profound appreciation for India’s consistent support during critical moments. “Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour. This is what we firmly believe,” he said, highlighting the significance of the relationship.

A Tribute to People-to-People and Spiritual Bonds

The honour conferred on PM Modi goes beyond politics — it acknowledges a historical and civilisational bond that stretches across centuries. The medal itself is rich in symbolism:

  • Dharma Chakra: Representing the shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries.
  • Pun Kalasa (Sacred Vessel): Symbolising prosperity, fertility, and auspicious beginnings.
  • Navarathna (Nine Gems): Encased within a lotus-shaped globe, these represent the enduring and multi-faceted nature of the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

Together, the elements serve as an artistic expression of harmony, friendship, and shared cultural values.

PM Modi’s Response: Honour for 140 Crore Indians

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi said, “To be honoured with the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award by President Dissanayake is not just an honour to me but to 140 crore Indians.”

He noted that the award symbolises the warmth and depth of India-Sri Lanka relations, built on trust, shared history, and common aspirations. His comments echoed the long-standing Indian vision of “Neighbourhood First” and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The 22nd Global Civilian Honour for PM Modi

With this award, PM Modi’s tally of international civilian honours has reached 22 — a distinction held by no other Indian Prime Minister. These recognitions have come from countries across continents, highlighting his role as a global statesman committed to peace, development, and cooperation.

From the Order of Zayed in the UAE to Legion of Merit in the United States and Order of the Nile in Egypt, PM Modi has received some of the highest honours foreign governments bestow on global leaders.

A Moment of Renewal in India-Sri Lanka Relations

Beyond the ceremonial pageantry, PM Modi’s visit marked a significant step in renewing bilateral cooperation. Alongside the award presentation, both leaders virtually inaugurated key development projects:

  • The Sampur Solar Power Project
  • A Temperature-Controlled Agriculture Warehouse in Dambulla

Both initiatives reflect the shared priority on sustainable growth and food security.

Additionally, a suite of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in areas such as digital transformation, energy connectivity, and trilateral cooperation — including an MoU between India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE for developing the Trincomalee energy hub. (These are covered in a separate article.)

India’s Development Footprint in Sri Lanka

India continues to play a crucial developmental role in Sri Lanka. Over the past decade, India has extended financial support amounting to nearly $7 billion, including emergency aid and long-term assistance. This includes:

  • $780 million in grants
  • Over 40 developmental projects completed
  • $2 billion in investments from Indian businesses across various sectors

India’s assistance has reached all 25 districts of Sri Lanka, enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and energy access.

The Award Is The Symbol Of Shared Dest

The Mitra Vibhushana award stands as a powerful symbol — not just of gratitude, but of shared destinies. It acknowledges a partnership built not only on diplomacy but on spiritual kinship, mutual respect, and regional progress.

President Dissanayake summed it up aptly: “Sri Lanka and India share more than just geographical proximity. We have deep-rooted religious, cultural and historical bonds. This visit and this honour mark a new chapter in that time-tested relationship.”

As India and Sri Lanka walk into a future shaped by regional cooperation, shared values, and mutual growth, the Mitra Vibhushana will be remembered as a milestone that reaffirmed a friendship as ancient as it is forward-looking.

