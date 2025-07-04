PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the island nation’s highest civilian award, during a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated his global leadership, cultural commitment, and humanitarian outreach. The recognition came with glowing praise from former Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who hailed Modi as one of the world’s most respected and admired leaders.

“A Visionary Whose Impact Transcends Borders”

Speaking at the ceremonial event, Kamla Persad-Bissessar opened with admiration: “We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us… a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us.”

She called Modi a “transformational force” who has redefined governance in India, modernised its economy, and uplifted the pride of over 1.4 billion Indians across the globe. Persad-Bissessar noted that under Modi’s visionary policies, India had risen as a dominant global power and a symbol of progress, strengthening both its domestic development and international influence.

Cultural Roots and Diaspora Pride

Drawing on historical ties, Persad-Bissessar recalled Modi’s earlier visit to Trinidad and Tobago in 2002, when he came not as a head of government but as a cultural ambassador. “Today, you return not only as Prime Minister of more than 1.4 billion people,” she said, “but as a distinguished and celebrated leader whose influence transcends boundaries.”

She credited Modi’s “enduring commitment to the Indian diaspora” for preserving shared traditions and building bridges between people, cultures, and generations. “Your reverence to heritage is what has brought us here tonight,” she added.

Vaccine Diplomacy That Brought Hope

One of the most emotional highlights of the tribute came when Persad-Bissessar recalled the Vaccine Maitri initiative led by India during the COVID-19 crisis. She praised Modi for ensuring life-saving vaccines reached even the world’s smallest nations including Trinidad and Tobago during one of the most difficult times in modern history.

“Through your benevolence, you brought hope and calm where there was fear,” she said. “This was not just diplomacy. It was an act of kinship, shared humanity, and love.”

She described the initiative as a powerful example of compassionate global leadership, especially for small nations who were struggling to secure medical aid in 2020 and 2021. This gesture, she said, was one of the many reasons the nation proudly conferred its highest honour on Modi.

A Moment of Shared Pride

Wrapping up the ceremony, Kamla Persad-Bissessar concluded with moving words: “We bow to you, Sir.”

Her remarks captured not only political respect but also emotional gratitude. For the people of Trinidad and Tobago, especially those of Indian descent, the honour symbolised a reaffirmation of deep-rooted cultural bonds and shared histories.

As India strengthens its diaspora diplomacy and outreach to the Caribbean region, this recognition signals a growing global admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and humanitarian values.

