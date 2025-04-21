Following up on their meeting in February this year in Paris, PM and Vice President Vance reviewed progress in bilateral relations.

PM Modi Hosts US Vice President JD Vance and Family: A Diplomatic Welcome

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with the Vice President of the United States of America, the Honorable J.D. Vance today, accompanied by the Second Lady Mrs. Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the U.S. Administration.

Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington D.C. in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the U.S., leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prime Minister and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the Vice President, Second Lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year.

