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Home > India News > PM Modi in Australia: ‘Operation Sindoor’ Showed The World India’s Defense Might

PM Modi in Australia: ‘Operation Sindoor’ Showed The World India’s Defense Might

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, PM Modi invokes Operation Sindoor, stating that explosions at terror camps echoed across the globe.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 17:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “Operation Sindoor”, the military campaign through which India showcased its defense capabilities. Speaking to the Indian expat community in Melbourne, PM Modi stated that the air and missile strikes carried out by the Indian military heavily damaged terrorist infrastructure, with the impact felt far beyond the targeted locations. The Prime Minister’s remarks come close on the heels of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issuing a war threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty.

‘Blasts Hit Terror Camps, Echoes Heard Across the World’

Addressing a massive diaspora event alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said the world is witnessing the rising credibility of India’s defense platforms.”Explosions were taking place inside terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the globe,” PM Modi said.  He then asked the cheering diaspora members, “Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?”The Prime Minister noted that Operation Sindoor launched in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack demonstrated India’s zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism.  

‘Make in India’ Has Become a Global Brand

Reflecting on his tenure, PM Modi highlighted how the manufacturing landscape has transformed. He noted that over the course of his 12 years in office, “Make in India” has evolved into a powerhouse global brand. Today, Indian-made mobile phones, electronics, automobiles, and pharmaceutical products are rapidly expanding their footprint worldwide.”The world is witnessing both the capability and the credibility of India’s defense platforms,” the Prime Minister added. 

Swift Humanitarian Outreach to Venezuela 

Highlighting India’s role as a first responder on the global stage, PM Modi spoke about India’s swift humanitarian relief and rescue assistance following a devastating earthquake in Venezuela. He emphasized that India left no stone unturned to support the South American nation during the crisis, deploying experts and sending vital aid to assist the affected population.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

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PM Modi in Australia: ‘Operation Sindoor’ Showed The World India’s Defense Might
Tags: India defense capabilities Make in IndiaOperation Sindoor air strikesPM Modi Anthony Albanese eventPM Modi Australia visit 2026PM Modi Melbourne diaspora speech

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