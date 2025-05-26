PM Modi In Dahod: India Has Broken Decades-Old Shackles, Moving Towards Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister stressed the need for domestic capacity building, stating, “It is the demand of the time that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country. India is moving forward in the manufacturing world.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Dahod on Monday, emphasized India’s unprecedented strides toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), highlighting major reforms and self-reliance in the manufacturing sector. The rally was part of the PM’s two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26 to 27.

Addressing a massive gathering, PM Modi said, “In recent years, the nation made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented. The country broke decades-old shackles. Today, 140 crore Indians are working towards making our nation a Viksit Bharat.”

The Prime Minister stressed the need for domestic capacity building, stating, “It is the demand of the time that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country. India is moving forward in the manufacturing world.”

Visiting Dahod is always a special experience. The projects launched today will significantly boost rail infrastructure, enhance connectivity and drive economic growth of the region.

Major Railway Infrastructure Boost in Dahod

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a state-of-the-art Locomotive Manufacturing Plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This significant move aligns with the government’s push to enhance connectivity and develop world-class railway infrastructure.

As per the official press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the facility will manufacture 9000-HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and international export. The Prime Minister also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant, marking a key milestone in India’s Make in India campaign.

Inauguration of Projects Worth ₹24,000 Crore

Following the launch, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth over ₹24,000 crore in Dahod. These include multiple rail infrastructure upgrades and development initiatives led by the Gujarat government.

Among the notable flag-offs were the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and a new Express train between Valsad and Dahod, enhancing regional connectivity and passenger convenience.

PM Modi’s Roadshow in Vadodara

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara, where he was greeted by cheering crowds waving Indian flags and chanting patriotic slogans. “Thank you, Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city,” the PM wrote on X, expressing gratitude for the warm reception.

The roadshow was marked by flower showers and music resonating with the spirit of the nation, as Modi interacted with citizens lining the streets.

PM Modi’s address in Dahod strongly echoed his vision for a self-reliant and developed India. The inauguration of the Dahod locomotive plant, alongside multiple infrastructure projects, reinforces Gujarat’s pivotal role in India’s growth journey.

