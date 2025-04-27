Home
PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who Is He?

In the 121st episode of his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with deep respect and emotion about the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a renowned Indian scientist, who passed away on April 25, 2025. Modi expressed his condolences and fondly recalled his interactions with Dr. Kasturirangan, highlighting his immense contributions to India’s scientific community and national development.

A Legacy of Vision and Innovation

PM Modi acknowledged Dr. Kasturirangan’s pivotal role in elevating India’s space program, particularly through his leadership at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Under Dr. Kasturirangan’s stewardship, ISRO reached new heights, contributing to India’s global recognition in space technology. His vision and leadership were key in the successful execution of major space missions that brought India to the forefront of the global scientific community.

The Prime Minister also remembered Dr. Kasturirangan’s significant contributions to the field of education, particularly his role in shaping India’s new National Education Policy. His forward-thinking ideas were crucial in aligning education with the needs of the 21st century, making it more modern and relevant to contemporary demands.

Dr. Kasturirangan’s dedication to the country and its growth, through his selfless service and work, will always be remembered, said Modi. In his tribute, the Prime Minister emphasized that Dr. Kasturirangan’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Indians to contribute to the nation’s progress.

PM Modi concluded his message with a heartfelt tribute to the life and work of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, expressing that his contributions to the nation will forever remain etched in the history of India’s scientific and educational achievements.

