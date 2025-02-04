PM Modi In Parliament: Takes Jibe At Arvind Kejriwal, ‘Didn’t Build Sheesh Mahal, Build Nation’

PM Modi took a sharp dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, referring to reports about alleged extravagant spending on his official residence. He said, "Some leaders focus on jacuzzis and stylish showers, but we focused on providing water to every house."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, took a veiled dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over the ‘sheesh mahal’ controversy. Ahead of the Delhi elections, without naming Kejriwal, PM Modi remarked that while some leaders focused on luxuries like “jacuzzis and stylish showers,” his government remained committed to providing water to every household.

PM Modi took a sharp dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, referring to reports about alleged extravagant spending on his official residence. He said, “Some leaders focus on jacuzzis and stylish showers, but we focused on providing water to every house.”

After he highlighted the achievements of his government, he stated, “Humne sheesh mahal banane ke liye nahi kiya, humne desh banane ke liye kiya.” (We did not work to build palaces; we worked to build the nation.)

’25 Crore People Lifted Out of Poverty’: PM Modi

Highlighting his government’s achievements over the past decade, PM Modi asserted that India has witnessed real development, unlike the hollow slogans of poverty eradication chanted in the past. He declared, “For five decades, you heard slogans of poverty eradication, but now, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. When schemes are implemented with dedication, a sense of belonging, and deep sensitivity, this transformation happens.”

PM Modi emphasized that true change is brought about by leaders who are grounded in reality and dedicated to public service. He stated, “People who are connected to the ground, who understand its realities, and who dedicate their lives to it, inevitably bring about change. We did not just give empty slogans to the poor; we delivered real development. Understanding the struggles of the poor, the hardships of the common man, and the challenges of the middle class requires genuine commitment. And, sadly, I must say that some people simply do not have it.”

Housing and Basic Amenities for the Poor

The Prime Minister outlined his administration’s initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged, stating that over “4 crore houses have been given to the poor so far.” He underscored the importance of sanitation and hygiene, recalling the challenges faced by women before the construction of 12 crore toilets across the country. He added, “Those who have these facilities cannot understand the problems of those who are suffering.”

Addressing the issue of clean drinking water, Modi said, “When we came to power, 16 crore households lacked access to tap water. In just five years, we have ensured that 12 crore families now have tap water supply.”

Attack on Congress and Previous Governments

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the previous governments, alleging that corruption and mismanagement led to massive losses for the common man. He referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that only 15 paise of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the intended beneficiaries, saying, “Gazab ki haath safai! 15 paise kiske paas jaata tha, ek aam aadmi easily samajh sakta hai.”

He contrasted this with his government’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiatives, claiming, “We have implemented the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile trinity, ensuring that funds directly reach the people. Due to this, ₹40 lakh crore has been directly transferred to beneficiaries.”

While taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi’s remark on President Murmu’s speech, “There are some who visit the huts of the poor just for a photo session, while they find discussions about poverty in Parliament ‘boring’.”

Talking about India’s growth trajectory, Modi said, “Before we came to power, the infrastructure budget was ₹1.8 lakh crore. Today, it stands at ₹11 lakh crore.” He also highlighted that the government’s push for ethanol blending has reduced fuel imports, saving ₹1 lakh crore annually while benefiting farmers.

PM Modi concluded his address by reiterating his vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) over the next 25 years, aligning with the goals outlined in the President’s address.

