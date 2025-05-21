Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • PM Modi Inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations, Launches ₹26,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects Across India

PM Modi Inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations, Launches ₹26,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects Across India

PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations in 18 states and launches ₹26,000 crore projects in Rajasthan, including new rail lines, highways, and public amenities.

PM Modi Inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations, Launches ₹26,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects Across India


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations on Thursday, May 22, as part of a massive infrastructure upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations are located across 86 districts in 18 states and have been redeveloped at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared, “Tomorrow, 22nd May is a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!”

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will be in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he will inaugurate the newly redeveloped Deshnoke railway station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. These initiatives are under the broader Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to revamp over 1,300 railway stations across the country with enhanced passenger amenities and architecture that reflects regional culture.

A statement from the government explained that the new Amrit Stations are designed to blend modern infrastructure with India’s cultural identity. They also include features for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and adopt sustainable practices to improve the passenger experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a significant push toward environmental sustainability, the Indian Railways is moving rapidly toward 100% electrification of its routes. As part of this mission, the Prime Minister will:

  • Lay the foundation stone for the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km)

  • Dedicate six fully electrified rail routes to the nation:

    • Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km)

    • Phulera-Degana (109 km)

    • Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km)

    • Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km)

    • Samdari-Barmer (129 km)

Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for three vehicle underpasses and the widening and strengthening of national highways, a key step toward improving road connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate seven major road projects in Rajasthan worth over ₹4,850 crore. These roads stretch close to the Indo-Pak border, improving access for security forces and bolstering defence infrastructure in the region. These roadways are expected to enhance both civilian and freight movement.

To further boost the state’s development, PM Modi will also lay the foundation, inaugurate, and dedicate 25 important state-level projects across Rajasthan. These include improvements in:

  • Infrastructure development

  • Power supply

  • Water availability

  • Health services

  • Connectivity projects

During his public address in Palana, PM Modi is expected to highlight the long-term vision behind these development efforts, especially in empowering rural regions and strengthening national infrastructure.

This series of inaugurations and launches signifies India’s commitment to building a modern, inclusive, and culturally rich transportation network that meets the needs of a growing population.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-Chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win for Governor RN Ravi

Filed under

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Amrit Stations PM Modi

The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
BJP-led Delhi government

Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand