PM Modi Inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations, Launches ₹26,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects Across India

PM Modi inaugurates 103 Amrit Stations in 18 states and launches ₹26,000 crore projects in Rajasthan, including new rail lines, highways, and public amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations on Thursday, May 22, as part of a massive infrastructure upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations are located across 86 districts in 18 states and have been redeveloped at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared, “Tomorrow, 22nd May is a landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure. The Amrit Stations will boost comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture!”

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will be in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he will inaugurate the newly redeveloped Deshnoke railway station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. These initiatives are under the broader Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to revamp over 1,300 railway stations across the country with enhanced passenger amenities and architecture that reflects regional culture.

A statement from the government explained that the new Amrit Stations are designed to blend modern infrastructure with India’s cultural identity. They also include features for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) and adopt sustainable practices to improve the passenger experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a significant push toward environmental sustainability, the Indian Railways is moving rapidly toward 100% electrification of its routes. As part of this mission, the Prime Minister will:

Lay the foundation stone for the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km)

Dedicate six fully electrified rail routes to the nation: Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km) Phulera-Degana (109 km) Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km) Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) Samdari-Barmer (129 km)



Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for three vehicle underpasses and the widening and strengthening of national highways, a key step toward improving road connectivity.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate seven major road projects in Rajasthan worth over ₹4,850 crore. These roads stretch close to the Indo-Pak border, improving access for security forces and bolstering defence infrastructure in the region. These roadways are expected to enhance both civilian and freight movement.

To further boost the state’s development, PM Modi will also lay the foundation, inaugurate, and dedicate 25 important state-level projects across Rajasthan. These include improvements in:

Infrastructure development

Power supply

Water availability

Health services

Connectivity projects

During his public address in Palana, PM Modi is expected to highlight the long-term vision behind these development efforts, especially in empowering rural regions and strengthening national infrastructure.

This series of inaugurations and launches signifies India’s commitment to building a modern, inclusive, and culturally rich transportation network that meets the needs of a growing population.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-Chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win for Governor RN Ravi