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Home > India News > PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics

PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Here's everything you need to know about its cost, AI-powered features, passenger capacity and sustainability initiatives.

PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. Photo: Video Grab
PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-01 14:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. Shortly, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore there. Earlier today, PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are also with him. 

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport Cost 

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre – Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Karnataka’s Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release.

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According to the PMO, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually.

The passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience. The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements.

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport Features 

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation.



As per the PMO, the project incorporates several sustainability features, including energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficient lighting, a 5 MW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, smart building management systems, waste management initiatives, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and environmental monitoring measures. The terminal has been designed in accordance with Green Building Standards and is registered with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).



The airport’s architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The terminal’s roof profile reflects the traditional Chuttilu cottages and the landscapes of the Araku Valley, while its flowing form symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design.

The airport is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, investment and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while strengthening air connectivity in the region, the PMO stated. 

Inputs From ANI

Also Read: How Does Divorce Work in India? Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce, Grounds and Supreme Court Rules 

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PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics
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PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics

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PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics
PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics
PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics
PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in AP; Key Features, Cost, Passenger Capacity | Inside Pics

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