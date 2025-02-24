PM Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit 2025 In Bhopal, Unveils 18 Industrial Policies

PM Modi inaugurates the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, unveiling 18 new policies to transform Madhya Pradesh into a key investment hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on Monday, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s vision to become a major investment hub. During the event, he launched 18 new policies focused on industries, startups, MSMEs, tourism, and film production, setting the stage for enhanced economic growth in the state.

The summit, held at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, has drawn over 25,000 registrations, including 100 foreign delegates from more than 50 countries. Notable industrialists, such as Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Godrej Industries MD Nadir Godrej, and Bharat Forge Chairman Baba N Kalyani, are among the key participants.

CM Mohan Yadav Welcomes PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated PM Modi upon his arrival at the “Invest MP Global Investor Summit” (GIS) 2025. Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav highlighted the state’s vast development and investment opportunities. He emphasized that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is progressing towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ and Madhya Pradesh is committed to playing a crucial role in this mission.

Gautam Adani Praises PM Modi’s Economic Reforms

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hailed PM Modi’s leadership, stating that India has undergone a transformational shift. “Under the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, India has been reshaped forever. His initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat have made our nation a global trendsetter,” Adani remarked.

Historic Investment Conference in Bhopal

With Bhopal hosting this prestigious summit, it has emerged as the focal point of the country’s largest investment conference. A government official, speaking to PTI, highlighted that over 25,000 registrations were received, with more than 100 foreign delegates from over 50 countries, including ambassadors and high commissioners, attending the event.

PM Modi inaugurated the two-day summit at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, launching Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policies and addressing investors, industrialists, NRIs, and startups. The 18 newly introduced policies cover industries, food, export, MSME, startups, semiconductor manufacturing, drone technology, tourism, and film production. A five-minute video showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and investment potential was screened before the PM’s address.

Key Investment Sectors and Future Roadmap

The summit aims to promote investments in agriculture, food processing, textiles, mining, IT, renewable energy, urban development, and tourism. Various sectoral conferences will highlight these opportunities. On the second day, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will present a future roadmap for Madhya Pradesh’s development, followed by a video titled “Madhya Pradesh – Infinite Possibilities.”

Union Minister Amit Shah to Conclude the Summit

The concluding session on February 25 will be presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will deliver the keynote address. Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

With its ambitious policies and strong participation from global investors, the Global Investors Summit 2025 sets the stage for Madhya Pradesh’s emergence as a leading industrial powerhouse in India.