PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Pamban, In Rameswaram On Ram Navami

On Ram Navami, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever vertical lift sea bridge today in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. The new Pamban Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, will transform connectivity between Rameswaram and mainland India. With its innovative design, featuring a 72.5-meter vertical lift span, the bridge will allow large ships to pass without interrupting train services. This historic milestone not only enhances regional infrastructure but also reflects India’s commitment to modern engineering while honoring cultural significance. Don’t miss this momentous occasion as India celebrates progress and tradition! PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge in Tamil Nadu today Read @ANI story | https://t.co/stuI3LDx55#PMModi #NewPambamBridge #Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ulLuiioBgm — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 6, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Spiritual And Mythology Significance- Pamban Bridge

India’s roots run deep in spirituality and mythology, with the Pamban Bridge holding significant spiritual importance. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this landmark infrastructure project today. The bridge, both modern and symbolic, connects the sacred island of Rameswaram to the Indian mainland.

According to the Ramayana, the construction of the Ram Setu, a bridge linking India to Sri Lanka, began from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram. The bridge holds deep spiritual significance, as the Ramayana recounts the construction of Ram Setu beginning from Dhanushkodi, near Rameswaram. The new Pamban Bridge is set to revolutionize and honor this deep spiritual connection.

This bridge represents not just an engineering marvel, but also a vital link to India’s rich cultural and historical heritage. With today’s inauguration, the bridge stands as a powerful symbol of progress, rooted in the timeless mythology of the Ramayana.

Key Features of the Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge spans 2.08 kilometers and includes 99 spans.

A standout feature is the 72.5-meter vertical lift span, which rises 17 meters to allow large ships to pass without disrupting train services.

The lift span will help maintain smooth traffic flow, accommodating both maritime and rail traffic.

Built with future growth in mind, the bridge includes stainless steel reinforcements, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints for enhanced durability and reduced maintenance.

The bridge is designed to support dual rail tracks to meet future traffic demands.

A special polysiloxane coating protects the bridge from corrosion, ensuring its longevity in the challenging conditions of the Palk Strait.

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge – India’s first vertical lift sea bridge today, on the occasion of #RamNavami2025 (Visuals from the bridge) pic.twitter.com/WBFNQJe14T — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

The Original Pamban Bridge

The original Pamban Bridge, constructed in 1914 by British engineers, was a cantilever structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span. For over 100 years, it served as a vital connection for pilgrims, tourists, and traders traveling to and from Rameswaram Island. The bridge’s closure in 2022 due to corrosion made way for the construction of the new, advanced Pamban Bridge.

Challenges While Construction

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The project faced significant challenges, including environmental constraints and logistical hurdles.

The rough waters and strong winds of the Palk Strait posed additional difficulties.

Despite these obstacles, the project successfully overcame them and completed India’s first vertical lift sea bridge.

PM Modi’s Visit and Other Celebrations

On Ram Navami, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service. The vertical lift span will rise to allow a Coast Guard Ship to pass through, demonstrating the bridge’s unique functionality.

PM Modi will also visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram around 12:45 pm to offer prayers and perform darshan. Following his visit to the temple, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for and dedicate to the nation several rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu. This includes major infrastructure developments that will further enhance connectivity and regional development.

Also Read: Ayodhya Gears Up For Spectacular Ram Navami Celebrations With ‘Surya Tilak,’ Focus On Enhanced Security And Facilities