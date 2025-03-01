Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • PM Modi Inaugurates NewsX World Channel, Says ‘Glad This One Is Focused On Policies’ | NXT CONCLAVE

PM Modi Inaugurates NewsX World Channel, Says ‘Glad This One Is Focused On Policies’ | NXT CONCLAVE

PM Modi also said, "I'm noticing that the focus right now is on the current issues. I'm curious why this summit is dedicated to what's coming up tomorrow."

PM Modi At The Launch Of NewsX World


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new English channel NewsX World at the NXT Conclave held on March 1 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. At the event, PM Modi stated, “With your network, including Hindi and English as well as various regional channels, you’re going global today. There are also many fellowships and scholarships starting now. I want to thank all of you for these initiatives.”

The PM continued, “Big congratulations to everyone! I’ve been to media events like this before, but today I feel like you’ve set a new trend. And I really want to congratulate you for this as well. Events like this happen all the time in our country. There’s also a tradition going on, and some economic experts are involved. It’s always a matter of give and take, you know.”

PM Modi: Your network has given it a whole new dimension

At the NXT Conclave, PM Modi praised the ITV Network saying, “Your network has given it a whole new dimension. You’ve worked on a new model that’s different from the usual writing. I remember the difference between the previous summit and what I’ve been hearing from your summit since yesterday.  The meetings that different media houses had earlier were all about the leaders. I’m glad that this one is focused on policies. Here, we’re discussing the actual policies. Most of the events that happened were based on what happened in the past.”

PM Modi also said, “I’m noticing that the focus right now is on the current issues. I’m curious why this summit is dedicated to what’s coming up tomorrow. From what I’ve seen in the past, whether I observed events from afar or participated myself, there was usually a lot of controversy surrounding them.”

He added, “The importance of conversation is much greater here, and I’m really convinced of that. Also, in all the events I’ve attended, they were usually held in small rooms with just our own people. Seeing such grand gatherings here is something else, ” adding, “It’s a big deal to have people from all walks of life here at a media house event. Sure, the media might not get any juicy stories from this, but it’s definitely good for the country. You’ll find inspiration here.”

 

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the video here:

