Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam Port, India's First Transshipment Hub

PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam Port, India’s First Transshipment Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, setting a new benchmark in India's maritime infrastructure.

PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam Port, India's First Transshipment Hub


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formally inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, setting a new benchmark in India’s maritime infrastructure. The deep-sea port, developed as the country’s first container transshipment hub, is situated near Thiruvananthapuram and built under a public-private partnership model by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd at a cost of ₹8,867 crore.

India Enters Global Shipping Map

Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan called the inauguration a “historic occasion”, underlining the project’s significance in reducing India’s reliance on foreign ports like Colombo and Singapore for cargo transshipment. Vizhinjam’s location near key international sea routes and its natural depth gives it a major operational edge.

The port has already handled 285 vessels and processed 5.93 lakh TEUs ahead of formal commissioning. It is designed for an annual capacity of 30 lakh TEUs, with potential scalability to 45 lakh TEUs based on early performance.

Major shipping lines such as MSC are showing interest in Vizhinjam, adding to the port’s international appeal. The port is expected to cut logistics costs, improve shipping turnaround times, and boost India’s export-import efficiency.

The project marks a turning point for India’s maritime economy, offering a strategic and sustainable alternative to foreign transshipment hubs.

