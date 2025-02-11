PM Modi Invites Investors To Boost India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions At IEW 2025

PM Modi invites investors to explore India's energy sector, emphasizing clean energy goals at India Energy Week 2025. The event will drive global collaborations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on global investors to explore India’s vast energy sector, emphasizing the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets and commitment to sustainability. Speaking virtually at the India Energy Week 2025 (IEW’25), Modi highlighted the potential for investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen production, and oil and gas exploration, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in energy transformation.

A Future Powered by Clean Energy

PM Modi outlined India’s ambitious energy goals, including achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity and producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. He also announced the launch of new bidding rounds for oil and gas assets, inviting global investors to seize opportunities in the evolving Indian energy landscape.

“You are not just participants of India Energy Week; you are an integral part of India’s energy ambitions,” Modi told investors, urging them to tap into the diverse investment opportunities India offers.

India: A Global Growth Driver

The Prime Minister underscored India’s growing role in global economic progress, stating that the 21st century belongs to India. He attributed the country’s energy success to five key pillars:

Abundant Resources – India is harnessing its natural energy potential. Innovation & Talent – A strong emphasis on research and development in the energy sector. Economic Strength & Political Stability – A robust economy that supports energy investments. Strategic Geography – India’s location makes energy trade more accessible and profitable. Commitment to Sustainability – A strong focus on climate-conscious energy policies.

India’s Global Leadership in Clean Energy

Modi highlighted India’s milestone as the first G20 nation to meet its carbon emissions reduction target under the Paris Climate Agreement, positioning the country as a leader in clean energy initiatives. He emphasized that India’s energy transition aligns with the Viksit Bharat vision, marking the next two decades as crucial for development.

“Our energy goals are aligned with 2030. Over the next five years, we will achieve multiple milestones that define our future,” Modi asserted.

India Energy Week 2025: A Global Platform

The India Energy Week 2025 will serve as a key platform for international collaboration, where energy buyers and producers will engage in strategic discussions. Spanning over 1 lakh square meters, the event will be the second-largest global energy summit, bringing together ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders.

The event will also spotlight Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a successful model for ensuring clean, accessible, and affordable cooking energy worldwide. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to advancing global energy solutions through innovation, policy discussions, and technology sharing.

As India strides towards becoming an energy powerhouse, Modi’s call for investment signals a transformative era in the nation’s energy journey, fostering international partnerships for a sustainable future.

