Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance held a closed-door bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Monday, focussed on finalising a key India-US trade deal, reports say.

The high-level talks, which reportedly took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, were followed by delegation-level discussions, as both nations seek to fast-track a trade pact.

The visit marks Vice President Vance’s first official trip to India.

Trade Deal in Focus

The talks come as negotiations over a bilateral trade deal are reaching an advanced stage, with the agreement expected to help cushion the impact of the global trade war.

The Trump administration, which had earlier imposed a 26% tariff over and above a 10% existing duty on Indian goods, recently paused the new “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days.

Indian officials, reports say, have previously indicated that the trade agreement was expected by autumn, but the timeline may now be moved up, with both sides reported to be eyeing a July deadline.

Vance Family Receives Warm Reception

Vice President Vance, accompanied by his wife of Indian-origin, Usha Vance, along with their children—Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel—received a guard of honour upon arrival in Delhi, where he was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The family is currently staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton.

Earlier during the day, Vance visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the national capital.

The boys—Ewan and Vivek—wore kurta-pyjamas, while the girl, Mirabel, wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

Following the temple visit, he shared a post on X, appreciating the warm hospitality. “Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless,” Vance wrote.

Vance and his family also visited Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath in New Delhi.

During his four-day visit to the country, Vance is scheduled to travel to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. He will visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. The visit is seen as an important step in boosting the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will cover all key areas of cooperation between the two nations. He added that it is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further.

During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, “We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country… obviously you will discuss all relevant issues…”

