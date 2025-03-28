PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

The dreamy, pastel-toned images generated using artificial intelligence reimagine key moments from Modi’s public life in the iconic aesthetic of the Japanese animation studio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has jumped on the viral Studio Ghibli AI art trend, as the Union government on Friday unveiled a series of dreamlike, AI-generated portraits inspired by the iconic Japanese animation style. Among the 12 images released were stylized recreations of PM Modi with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The AI-generated images, created in the signature Ghibli style known for its soft pastel tones, whimsical scenery, and emotional depth, reimagine key moments from Modi’s public life. From international diplomacy to symbolic national events, the artwork showcases a unique blend of politics and pop culture.

One portrait features Modi standing alongside Trump and Macron in a warm, cinematic setting, while others depict him in an Indian Army uniform, holding the historic ‘Sengol’ installed in Parliament in 2023, and posing beside the Tricolour. Other images show the Prime Minister boarding a Vande Bharat train, flying in a Tejas fighter jet, visiting the Maldives, and participating in the Swachh Bharat cleanliness drive.

Main character? No.

He’s the whole storyline Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.#StudioGhibli#PMModiInGhibli pic.twitter.com/bGToOJMsWU — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 28, 2025

“Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” read the caption on the official post shared on X (formerly Twitter), as the government embraced the trend that’s flooding social media timelines.

Studio Ghibli, co-founded by legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, is revered for its poetic storytelling and mesmerizing animation. AI-generated Ghibli-style images have recently gone viral, with internet users recreating their own portraits, pets, and memories in the fantastical world of Ghibli.

Interestingly, an old video of Miyazaki criticizing AI-generated animation as an “insult to life itself” has also resurfaced, sparking debates online about creativity and automation.

How To Make Ghibli-Style AI Art

While OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT update allows premium users to generate Studio Ghibli-style images through simple text prompts, free alternatives like Craiyon, Artbreeder, and Mage.space offer accessible ways for the public to join the trend.

To create such images using ChatGPT:

Log in to chat.openai.com Start a new chat and input a prompt like “PM Modi and Trump in Studio Ghibli style” Wait for the AI to generate the image Download and save the artwork

With the growing popularity of AI art and the involvement of prominent figures like PM Modi, the Ghibli trend shows no sign of slowing down, offering a fascinating intersection between culture, technology, and politics.

