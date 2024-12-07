Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Lauds BAPS Volunteers for Their Selfless Service at Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the selfless service of volunteers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the selfless service of volunteers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), highlighting their immense impact on millions of lives worldwide. Speaking at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad via video conferencing, he described “sewa” (service) as the highest virtue in Indian culture and praised the organization for empowering the most marginalized in society.

PM Modi Calls Service the Highest Virtue

Emphasizing the significance of service, PM Modi referred to it as the greatest form of “dharma” in Indian culture. He noted how BAPS volunteers embody this principle through their unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

“In our culture, service is regarded as the biggest dharma. This is not mere word but a life value,” the Prime Minister stated.

Modi also expressed admiration for the scale and impact of BAPS’s initiatives. “Thousands of BAPS volunteers are dedicatedly and wholeheartedly engaged in service activities, which is a great achievement for any organization. I congratulate you and extend my best wishes,” he said.

PM Modi Recalls BAPS Aiding Indians Evacuated from Ukraine

Recalling BAPS’s efforts during the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, PM Modi highlighted the organization’s swift response in supporting Indian students evacuated from the conflict zone.

“When the war in Ukraine started increasing, the Indian government immediately decided to evacuate the Indians trapped there. After this, a large number of Indians started reaching Poland. But there was a challenge as to how to provide maximum help to the Indians who reached Poland in that war environment,” he explained.

The Prime Minister shared a personal anecdote about seeking help from BAPS. “At that time, I talked to a saint of BAPS, and I think it was 12 or 1 o’clock in the night. I requested him that I need your support to help the large number of Indians who are reaching Poland, and I saw how your organization brought together BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight,” he said.

Celebrating 50 Years of Service

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav marks a significant milestone in BAPS’s journey of selfless service, celebrating 50 years of their dedicated efforts. The event is also a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, honoring his vision in building a global community of volunteers committed to social and spiritual upliftment.

“The ‘mahotsav’ gives a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers,” Modi remarked.

Origins of the Movement

A release shared details about the evolution of BAPS through the decades. While satsang activities for children, teenagers, youths, and adults began in the 1950s, formal organizational structure was adopted under the leadership of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1972.

It is since then that the volunteers operate under the umbrella of Satsang Pravrutti Central Office and Bal Pravrutti Central Office that makes the true values of selfless service and devotion inspired by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit Gurus come alive.

PM Modi acknowledged that BAPS volunteers have a lasting influence on society, emphasizing that they are uplifting the most marginalized. “The BAPS volunteers are making a great impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service. With unwavering dedication, they are empowering the most marginalized in society. This makes you a source of inspiration, respect, and deep admiration,” he said.

