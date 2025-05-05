Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
PM Modi Lauds IPL Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi As ‘Son of Bihar’, Watch


After scripting history with a record-breaking century off just 35 balls in IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm. At just 14, his remarkable feat has not only dazzled fans but has also drawn praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Vaibhav’s Record Reflects Hard Work and Promise,” says PM Modi

In his address at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar, PM Modi hailed the teenager as a shining example of India’s emerging sports talent. “I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav’s performance,” the Prime Minister stated, acknowledging the grit behind the gifted batsman’s rise.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to underline his government’s commitment to nurturing sports. “The more you play, the more you shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important,” he said, adding that the NDA government places sports development at the centre of its youth policies.

Further stressing the importance of sporting diversity, PM Modi highlighted that the Khelo India Youth Games have included traditional and indigenous sports like Gatka, Kho-Kho, Malkhambh, and Yogasana to widen exposure and participation.

The Rise of Suryavanshi

Vaibhav’s whirlwind ton not only made him the youngest centurion in IPL history but also registered the fastest century ever seen in the tournament. His calm temperament and fearless strokeplay have made him a national sensation overnight. While cricket fans continue to marvel at his talent, voices across the political and sporting spectrum are calling him the future face of Indian cricket.

