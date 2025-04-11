Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 3,880 Crore In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi on Friday.

PM Modi was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he reached the venue in his parliamentary constituency.

CM Yogi Highlights Kashi’s Transformation and Maha Kumbh 2025

Speaking at an event in Varanasi, CM Yogi said that Kashi was also a witness to the grand organisation of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“Following victories in assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, and the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh, the Prime Minister has arrived here in Kashi today. Kashi was also a witness to the grand organisation of the Maha Kumbh. In the last 11 years under PM Modi’s leadership, devotees were excited to visit the new Kashi. During the 45-day (Maha Kumbh), over 3 crore devotees offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple,” CM Yogi said.

First Visit Since Completion of 8 Years of Yogi Government

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of CM Yogi-Adityanath-led UP Government.

In line with his commitment to infrastructure development, particularly enhancing road connectivity in Varanasi, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various road projects in the region.

Furthermore, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore.

Major Upgrades Across Varanasi Division

The Prime Minister inaugurated two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines in the Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over Rs 1,045 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and an augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at the PAC Ramnagar Campus to improve security personnel’s facilities.

He also laid the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line.

The PM also inaugurated projects, including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at the village Barki, 356 rural libraries, and 100 Anganwadi centres.

He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi.

Boost to Sports Infrastructure

To promote sports infrastructure in the city, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur.

PM Modi also inaugurated the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at the Ganga River, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over Rs 345 crore, the improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi, and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

Support for Local Industry, Solar Energy and Village Halls

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

