PM Modi Launches Key Development Projects In Haryana; Flags Off First Commercial Flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a big day for Haryana on Sunday as he inaugurated commercial operations at the newly developed Hisar airport and launched direct flights between Hisar and Ayodhya. The event was part of a larger push to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the state, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti—a day the PM described as being dedicated to "Haryana's development journey."

PM Modi marked a big day for Haryana on Sunday as he inaugurated commercial operations at the newly developed Hisar airport.

A Promise of Better Connectivity, Even for the Common Man

Standing before a large gathering in Hisar, PM Modi shared his thoughts on how far India’s aviation sector has come—and how it still has miles to go.

“Before 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, but today there are over 150 airports…Imagine 74 airports in 70 years?… Every year, there are record airline passengers in the country. The airline companies have placed orders for 2000 new aircraft. On one the hand, our government is working on connectivity, and on the other hand, ensuring the welfare of the poor and social justice,” the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted how the new airport and upcoming infrastructure are designed not just for the elite, but for everyday Indians.

“हरियाणा प्रभु राम की नगरी से सीधा जुड़ा, हवाई चप्पल वाला भी जहाज में बैठेगा,” he said in Hindi, emphasizing that even those who once couldn’t dream of flying—people wearing ‘hawai chappals’—will now be able to sit on planes.

Hisar to Ayodhya: New Commercial Route Launched

The Hisar airport’s first big milestone came with the launch of direct commercial flights to Ayodhya, the holy city recently placed in national focus with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. This new air route is expected to bring a spiritual boost to tourism, especially from North India, while helping economic activity in both regions.

Before this, Hisar didn’t have any commercial flights. With this launch, the airport is now officially open to the public, offering travelers in Haryana a new way to connect with religious and cultural destinations.

Foundation Laid for New Terminal at Hisar

Alongside the flight launch, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a brand-new terminal building at Hisar Airport. This marks the beginning of the next phase of development aimed at turning Hisar into a fully functional regional aviation hub.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister recalled his own connection with the state.

“When BJP assigned me the duties for Haryana, I, along with several of my party companions, worked here. Their hard work has strengthened the BJP in Haryana, and I am proud that the BJP is extremely serious and working to fulfil the dream of ‘Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat’.”

Ambedkar Jayanti: A Tribute to the Architect of the Constitution

April 14 also marked the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. PM Modi used the occasion to reflect on Ambedkar’s influence on the government’s guiding principles and policies.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar who had framed the Constitution. His life and messages have become the pillar of inspiration of our government’s 11-year journey. Our every day and every scheme is dedicated to him. Bringing changes in the lives of backwards, Dalits, Adivasis and women, and fulfilling their dreams is our mission,” he said.

In a post on social media platform X, the PM had also noted, “Tomorrow, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the day will be dedicated to Haryana’s development journey. I will inaugurate commercial flights between Hisar-Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport. In the afternoon, there is a programme related to many projects in Yamunanagar as well.”

अम्बेडकर जयंती पर कल का दिन हरियाणा की विकास यात्रा को समर्पित रहेगा। सुबह करीब 10:15 बजे हिसार-अयोध्या के बीच कमर्शियल फ्लाइट का शुभारंभ और एयरपोर्ट के नए टर्मिनल भवन का शिलान्यास करूंगा। दोपहर बाद यमुनानगर में भी कई प्रोजेक्ट्स से जुड़ा कार्यक्रम है।https://t.co/S7dmOTUErm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2025

PM’s First Visit to Yamunanagar in a Decade

Later in the day, the Prime Minister traveled to Yamunanagar, making his first visit there in more than ten years. Security was tight, with over 3,000 police officers deployed, including 10 IPS officers and 29 Deputy Superintendents of Police.

In Yamunanagar, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of an 800-MW thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant. This project is expected to significantly boost the state’s energy supply and support its growing industrial demands.

Highway Boost: Rewari Bypass Inaugurated

Adding to the long list of developmental announcements, PM Modi also inaugurated the ₹1,070-crore Rewari Bypass, a major highway project built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana—India’s flagship infrastructure initiative aimed at improving road transport.

The bypass is designed to ease traffic congestion in the growing industrial belt of southern Haryana, offering faster routes for goods movement and reducing travel time for daily commuters.

The Bigger Picture: Haryana’s Role in a Developed India

Sunday’s events weren’t just about flights, highways, and power plants—they were part of a broader narrative that PM Modi is building ahead of the upcoming national elections: one of growth, inclusion, and nation-building.

From invoking Ambedkar’s legacy to launching regional air routes and power projects, the PM’s message was clear—”Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) can’t be built without “Viksit Haryana” (Developed Haryana).